In A Pandemic, The US Addiction To Incarceration Comes Back To Haunt Us
March 20, 2020
For decades, police could surveil and drug test thousands of Americans every day. Why can't those same resources be used for coronavirus testing? Police Accountability Report continues its analysis of overpolicing and public health.
Transcript Not Available