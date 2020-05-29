Outrage In Minneapolis After Police Killing Caught On Video

This is a rush transcript and may contain errors. It will be updated.

Taya Graham: There’s anger in the streets of Minneapolis.

Speaker 2: I’m out here because the cop that killed Floyd was the same one he was involved with a police shooting at Little Earth, maybe a couple of years ago. And they’ve been criminalizing our youth for a long time. And that’s why we’re here.

Taya Graham: After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, there was an outpouring of frustration and grief from the community. And anger over this video, showing Floyd, who was African American, begging for his life as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin puts down forward pressure with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, but the reaction to his death was swift and emotional. Wednesday night protests turned violent as police shot, rubber bullets and tear gas. An AutoZone store was engulfed in flames while a Target was picked clean. Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey pleaded for calm, but he also called for the arrest of Officer Chauvin.

Jacob Frey: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.

Taya Graham: Mayor Frey also asked the governor of Minnesota to deploy the National Guard, to quell the unrest in the community. Minneapolis police have said little about what led to Floyd’s arrest. Instead, they posted a statement shortly after Floyd died, citing a forgery in progress.

But meanwhile, questions about Chauvin’s record have surfaced, including 10 past complaints of excessive force. The FBI and the Minnesota Attorney General’s office have joined the investigation, but pleas from officials and calls for charges against the officers have done little to calm the city, as tensions rise over the death of yet another black man at the hands of police. This is Taya Graham, Stephen Janis, and Taylor Hebden reporting for The Real News Network.