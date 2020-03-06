Obama Laid the Foundation for Trump’s Attack on Bedrock Environmental Law

March 6, 2020

The Trump administration doesn't want to consider climate impact when issuing infrastructure permits, but this isn't a new attack on the environment—it builds on Obama's legacy of expediting permits for pipelines and fossil fuel infrastructure.

Barack Obama hands over presidency to Donald Trump at 2017 Presidential Inauguration (The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement). U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos/U.S. Department of Defense

Transcript Not Available

