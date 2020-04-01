Family Of Imprisoned New Yorkers Call On Governor For Clemency
April 1, 2020
Family members of inmates inside New York prisons and advocates host a virtual press conference with demands, including suspension of required office visits for parole and probation and for the release of inmates.
Transcript Not Available