What’s Behind Brazil’s COVID-19 Disaster?

July 13, 2020

Indigenous, poor, and working-class communities in Brazil are all under threat from COVID-19. One man is largely to blame for the country’s pandemic disaster: President Jair Bolsonaro, who has just tested positive for the virus.

Indigenous, poor, and working-class communities in Brazil are all under threat from COVID-19. One man is largely to blame for the country’s pandemic disaster: President Jair Bolsonaro, who has just tested positive for the virus.

What’s Behind Brazil’s COVID-19 Disaster?

Transcript Not Available

Contributors

Producer:

Related Stories

Majority Black Prison Populations In Maryland See Disproportionate COVID-19 Spikes

July 6, 2020

What Happens When Wildfires And COVID-19 Collide?

July 3, 2020

Coronavirus Cases Surge As Nurses Demand States Close Until They Can Reopen Safely

June 29, 2020

Pollution Rises As China Ends COVID-19 Shutdown

June 4, 2020

Third Parties Sue For Ballot Access During COVID-19 Pandemic

June 3, 2020

Violence Towards Protesters Shows Why Many Want To Abolish Police

June 3, 2020

The Black Man Lab In Atlanta Is Providing A Reprieve For Men

June 2, 2020

Police Repression Backfires As Protests Multiply

June 2, 2020

Essential Remittances To Africa Devastated By Coronavirus Pandemic

May 29, 2020

Correction Officers And Inmate Advocates Prepare For Action At Jessup Prison

May 23, 2020