5 Alarm Fascism: Trump’s Burning it All Down
September 8, 2020
Stir Crazy! Episode 86: Today we are joined by associate professor, Hussman School of Journalism & Media at UNC Chapel Hill Deb Aikat, Indigenous activist and writer Shawn Fleek, and TRNN reporter Steve Horn. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Stir Crazy! Episode 86: Today we are joined by associate professor, Hussman School of Journalism & Media at UNC Chapel Hill Deb Aikat, Indigenous activist and writer Shawn Fleek, and TRNN reporter Steve Horn. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available