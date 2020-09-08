5 Alarm Fascism: Trump’s Burning it All Down

September 8, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode 86: Today we are joined by associate professor, Hussman School of Journalism & Media at UNC Chapel Hill Deb Aikat, Indigenous activist and writer Shawn Fleek, and TRNN reporter Steve Horn. Hosted by Kim Brown.

President Trump Holds News Conference At The White House On Labor Day WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a news conference at the North Portico at the White House on September 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. After media reports this past week that recounted Trump allegedly disparaging fallen soldiers, the president today attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden as inadequate to the job as polls continue show Biden leading nationwide, though with a gap that appears to be narrowing. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

