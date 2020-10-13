We are excited to announce that “Stir Crazy” will be relaunching this week under a brand new name: “Burn It Down with Kim Brown”!

We originally created “Stir Crazy” to respond quickly to fast-changing news when the first round of shutdowns started, and our studio shut down because of COVID-19. It has since evolved into a space where issues like the pandemic, police violence, and political shenanigans can be discussed frankly and without a partisan slant.

We realized there’s an opportunity to correct the false narratives that many of us are conditioned to accept, such as “free and fair elections,” “a few bad apples,” or “spreading democracy.” The fairy tale of American exceptionalism is over.

We saw a need to make the show a permanent fixture, leading us to this exciting relaunch.

“Burn It Down” will call out systemic issues in our society and feature people who are already doing the work to dismantle oppression. Change is happening, and we will make sure you know about it. Through the efforts of organizers, activists, journalists, academics, and, most importantly, REGULAR FOLKS, we will share with our faithful viewers like you the battles that are being waged and won every day.

Thank you so much for supporting “Stir Crazy” on TRNN. We hope that you will join us on this new journey with “Burn it Down,” premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13, and airing live every Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. EST. We deeply appreciate your continued support of this program and The Real News Network as we boldly stand together on this quest for liberation for all.