Donald Trump is leaving office as the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose control of the House, Senate, and White House in a single term. But the damage Trump and his administration have done over the past four years will linger for decades to come. When Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021, many Americans will embrace and celebrate the moment as a supposed “return to normalcy” for a battered country. But is there even a “normal” to return to? How much will actually change under a Biden administration—and what forms can we expect that change to take?

Join the TRNN team for our post-inauguration livestream, where we’ll be sharing our thoughts on the outgoing Trump administration, the incoming Biden administration, and what lies ahead for all of us, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST on The Real News Network YouTube channel.