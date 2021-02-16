For this week’s episode of “Working People,” we’re excited to share Part I of a special mini-series guest-hosted by friend of the show Jessie Sage. Jessie is a writer, podcaster, phone sex operator, clip artist, and co-owner of Peepshow Media. In this rich and expansive two-part series, Jessie interviews sex worker, activist, writer, undocumented migrant, and DACA recipient from Honduras, Maya Morena, about the labor involved in sex work, the politics of the sex industry, “whoreophobia,” the history of vice, and much more.

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)

Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”

Valery & the Greedies, “Bloody Vomit”