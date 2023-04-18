Nineteen years before the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city of Cincinnati was shaken by a rebellion in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood over the police killing of Timothy Thomas, an unarmed Black man. In a special “George Floyd Memorial Lecture” hosted by the University of Houston, historian Robin D.G. Kelley examines the 2001 Cincinnati Rebellion and its links to the present-day Black liberation struggle. This video is a special livestream of Dr. Kelley’s lecture airing on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Robin D. G. Kelley
Robin D. G. Kelley is the Distinguished Professor and Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. History at UCLA. He is the author of many books, including Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination.More by Robin D. G. Kelley