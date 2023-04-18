Nineteen years before the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city of Cincinnati was shaken by a rebellion in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood over the police killing of Timothy Thomas, an unarmed Black man. In a special “George Floyd Memorial Lecture” hosted by the University of Houston, historian Robin D.G. Kelley examines the 2001 Cincinnati Rebellion and its links to the present-day Black liberation struggle. This video is a special livestream of Dr. Kelley’s lecture airing on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Related