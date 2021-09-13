Twenty years after 9/11, a chorus of activists, writers, and political prisoners remember Amiri Baraka’s influential and controversial 2001 poem “Somebody Blew Up America.” In this episode of Rattling the Bars, we hear from Baraka in his own words, as he speaks about America’s legacy of oppression and the path toward freedom.
Eddie Conway
Executive Producer
Eddie Conway is an Executive Producer of The Real News Network. He is the host of the TRNN show Rattling the Bars. He is Chairman of the Board of Ida B's Restaurant, and the author of two books: Marshall Law: The Life & Times of a Baltimore Black Panther and The Greatest Threat: The Black Panther Party and COINTELPRO. A former member of the Black Panther Party, Eddie Conway is an internationally known political prisoner for over 43 years, a long time prisoners' rights organizer in Maryland, the co-founder of the Friend of a Friend mentoring program, and the President of Tubman House Inc. of Baltimore. He is a national and international speaker and has several degrees.