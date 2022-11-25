The midterm elections are over, and two more years of Congressional gridlock are likely in store. Republicans have taken a narrow majority in the House, while Democrats have held the Senate. What do we make of the current political landscape, where rhetoric runs so hot but so little gets done? And what can we expect from the 2024 presidential elections? Ralph Nader joins The Chris Hedges Report for a post-mortem on the 2022 midterm elections, and to discuss how the people can retake Congress from corporate influence.

Studio: Adam Coley, Cameron Granadino Post-Production: Cameron Granadino

Transcript

The transcript of this story is in progress and will be made available as soon as possible.