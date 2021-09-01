As the US occupation of Afghanistan comes to end, Americans are just beginning to come to terms with the cost of 20 years of war. A new report titled State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11 puts that price tag at over $21 trillion when accounting for the cost of US wars abroad, care for veterans, and the militarization of domestic law enforcement agencies. What would our world look like today if that money had, instead, gone to funding schools, infrastructure, renewable energies, canceling student debt, and other social priorities? TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, and co-author of the State of Insecurity report.
