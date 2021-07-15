Dozens of protesters took to the streets of New York City, chanting “Pfizer’s Greed Kills,” as Pfizer and the German government refused to share COVID-19 vaccine formulas with the Global South. Pfizer has made billions in profits while the global pandemic death toll has surpassed 4 million people.

﻿”None of us is safe until everyone on the globe has the vaccine, so we can’t have full vaccination in Western countries and practically zero access to vaccine in the Global South,” said New York City-based physician Dr. ﻿Betty Kold. In recent months, new variants have fueled massive outbreaks in places like South Asia, and are spreading to the US and Europe.