While wealthy countries like the United States are rushing to vaccinate their populations and “reopen” their societies, the rest of the world continues to suffer. With hospitals overrun and life-saving oxygen supplies running low, India’s government is reporting over 300,000 new COVID-19 infections every day (though evidence suggests the numbers are even higher). Meanwhile, Brazil suffered 70,000 COVID-19 deaths in April alone, with poor and Black communities being hit the hardest, while a new, more contagious variant rips across the country. How have these preventable horrors come to pass? And what can we do to help?

In this urgent episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” spanning three continents, we bring you firsthand reports of the unfolding catastrophes in India and Brazil from guests who are living through them. Marc is joined by journalist and activist Ansab Amir, who is based in Aligarh, India, and multimedia journalist, radio reporter, documentary filmmaker, and TRNN contributor Mike Fox, who is based in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday on TRNN.