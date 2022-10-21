Steven Headrick and his wife had spent two weeks cleaning up trash at Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, Arizona, when park police approached them and asked them to leave. National parks have a 14-day limit to visitor stays, but this regulation does not apply to official volunteers. Headrick explained to the park ranger that he was still awaiting his volunteer paperwork to be finalized, but that his nonprofit had already communicated that volunteers would be present in the park. The officer said he would call the nonprofit to confirm and left. As the co-founder of the nonprofit, Headrick expected to receive a call from the rangers, but never got one. The same officer returned and attempted to forcibly remove Headrick and his wife. He told Headrick he was under arrest for “noncompliance” and ordered him to the ground. When Headrick refused, the park ranger tased and then tackled him. Headrick reports that his wife’s arms were also severely bruised by the officer. Headrick joins Police Accountability Report to talk about his ordeal, which fits into a common pattern of law enforcement resorting to violence for frivolous “compliance”-related matters.

