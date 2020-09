No Such Thing as Endless Growth on a Finite Planet

Stir Crazy! Episode 90: Today we are joined by TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, TRNN climate reporter Steve Horn, Principal Research Fellow at the Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute at the University of Melbourne Anitra Nelson, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Justice and Development in Kenya Griffins Ochieng, and Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott. Hosted by Kim Brown. This article/video segment is published as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate crisis.