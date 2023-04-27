On Apr. 27, 2022, Houston police officer Shane Privette shot and killed Jalen Randle within seconds of pulling him over. Body camera footage clearly shows that Jalen was shot before he had an opportunity to raise his hands in surrender. Jalen had a warrant out for his arrest at the time, but he was unarmed and made no threats to the arresting officers.

For months, city officials made no public moves regarding Jalen’s case. But the Randle family was determined not to allow their son’s death to be swept under the rug. After months of protests, a Grand Jury served an indictment against Officer Shane Privette. As of Apr. 26, 2023, the case is being handed over to a new Grand Jury after the previous one decided to take no action.

Jalen’s parents, Warren Randle and Tiffany Rachal, speak with The Real News about their son’s life and unjust death. They remember a young man whose caring spirit was evident from childhood, and reinforced in adulthood after becoming a father. This interview was recorded prior to the Apr. 26th announcement of no action from the Grand Jury.

Transcript

The following is a rushed transcript and may contain errors. A proofread version will be made available as soon as possible.

Warren Randle:

My name’s Warren Randle. I’m the father of Jalen Randle, unarmed Black man, killed April 27th by Houston Police Officer Shane Privette. I’m here to tell a story about my son, what happened to him, and to let people know what type of person he was and what character he possessed.

Tiffany Rachel:

My name is Tiffany Rachel. I’m the mother of Jalen Randle. Basically, like Warren said, we want to get the story out to people so that they are aware what’s going on in our city, which is Houston, Texas, and we want to tell about our son. We want to tell the greatness of him, and to give people the idea of what has happened here.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Well, Warren, Tiffany, thank you both so much for sitting down and chatting with us at The Real News. I really appreciate it and I can’t begin to express how sorry I am for your loss, but we are all with you and we know our audience is sending nothing but love and solidarity to you and your family in your fight for justice.

And as you said, we’re here in Houston, about a week out from the anniversary of your son’s death at the hands of Houston Police. And I know that it’s been an incredibly devastating time for y’all, and the fight for justice, it’s never easy, hasn’t been easy in this case. So we want to talk about that. We want to talk about what folks watching and listening can do to support y’all and your family.

But as you said, I really want to make some space to get to know more about Jalen and share his story with folks. And, of course, you two knew him best. So I was wondering if we could start there, just if we could talk a little more about who Jalen was, what you really remember most about him, what you want people to know about him.

Warren Randle:

Well, Jalen was a loving, caring individual. He was very outgoing, athletic, kindhearted kid. He was a giver. He was the kind of kid who would always open the door for elderly people. He would see homeless people, give them money, or even, I have seen Jalen actually purchase diapers for mothers who couldn’t even afford to actually get Pampers or whatever, and he would take on a lot of people. I would actually say, “Jalen, why are you doing this?” And he is like, “I have to do it.”

But also, as people, they have also, he was not perfect. And so, Jalen was, like I said, he had a semi-temper at times, depending on what the occasion of what was. But overall, he was a loving and caring son. Like I said, very giving. In a lot of ways, I wish I could have been more like him. He was very giving and passive to individuals, more so than I would be. And he was a wonderful son. Like I said, I just wish he would have had more time to actually evolve and become the man he was supposed to be.

Tiffany Rachel:

I had Jalen December the second of 1992. I was probably into my seventh month. He came at a time where I was sick. He could have died, but God seen different. He was two pounds, 19 ounces.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Wow.

Tiffany Rachel:

I can tell you as an adult how my child was, but I think I’m going to go back when he was a baby, and when he came out, he was very, as if he’s been here before. He would cry with a loud voice. He was very strong. Two pounds, 19 ounces. He was just maybe like this here.

Maximillian Alvarez:

A little thing.

Tiffany Rachel:

He was very little and he was very strong. And it seems as though he was caring at that point. As Jalen grew up, he showed a lot of emotions. Whether you would know if he didn’t like something. You would know if he was happy. You would know the mood that he was in at that particular time.

And as he grew up into a young man, he always wanted to teach somebody something. That was his thing. I want to teach you how to have dogs. I want to teach you. He never held back the information that some people would.

He loved animals. He loved… Matter of fact, we got his first iguana, this long lizard. I got it from a friend, and I can almost see him. He nourished this pet, to where this pet was just like, spoiled. I’ve never seen it in my life.

But Jalen was a person that he would help. No matter how you feel, what you’re feeling, he will help you get to the next level with anything that they were doing. I remember him throwing a baseball, and my son, my middle son, he could not catch the ball. So they both got in the backyard. I can see Jalen throwing the ball, and my other son, he would let the ball hit the fence. Well, we have several holes in the fence, and you had to at some point learn how to catch the ball, because he’s going to keep throwing it until you get it. And that’s what he did with his brother. He made his brother better by throwing the ball. And that’s how he have been throughout his life.

He wants to make people better. He will go to somebody, like if they were on the street, saying, “You don’t have to be like this. You can change your life by doing this and this and this.” So, I miss that part about him, because again, like Warren say, it almost like it wants to embed in you and be that person.

Now, I always say he wasn’t perfect. He wasn’t perfect, but to me, he was my child, and as together with Warren and myself, we see that he was taken unnecessary. So that’s the part of Jalen that we loved and we cared about so deeply.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Man, I can kind of picture it now, especially. I mean, my older brothers did that for me as well. We were basketball players. You might not know it because I’m short, squat Mexican guy, but I was this height in junior high, so I was like a center, bodying people up. But before that, my brothers were doing that to me. So they taught me everything I know about playing basketball, and just about being a person. And I think that’s a really, really special bond that you share with your family, that other people don’t really ever get to see. And it sounds like you’re saying that this was kind of just a part of who Jalen was. I mean, I have to imagine you guys had something to do with that.

Warren Randle:

Well, I mean, one thing I can say, reiterate what Tiffany said, he made people better. Even through his death, he’s making me a better person, far as the things I advocate for, the things that I actually cherish now and don’t take for granted. My son has made me a better person even in his death. And so, he’s made my life more purposeful and taking on better, bigger endeavors right now, and so he’s still working.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Well, and you know, you both said something that caught my ear, that he wasn’t perfect. I mean, who is?

Warren Randle:

No one is.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Right? No one is. And I think, I just wanted to sort of pause on that for a second, because we’re also here, we were kind of all brought together thanks to the folks at the University of Houston. We were brought for the 2023 George Floyd memorial lecture delivered by Robin DG Kelly. And we are about a 20-minute walk from Cuney Homes where George Floyd and his family grew up. And this is something that people were talking about in the wake of George’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, that he wasn’t perfect. There’s always something that people may use to justify the unjustifiable death of Black children, Black adults at the hands of the police. And I don’t know, making mistakes isn’t a death sentence.

Warren Randle:

No, no, not at all. Everyone’s a work in progress, and as far as I know, the last perfect man that walked the earth was Jesus. And so, in saying that, I would say the purpose of evolving as a man, everybody learns through their mistakes, this, that, and other. But when you consider one mistake as more, is worse than the next person’s mistake or whatever, that a mistake is a mistake, you should get time to learn from lessons or whatever. And then, we not even saying anything that happened in this situation, we just talking about just growing up as a young man, people make mistakes. And so, we not talking about anything but that. So we just wish he could have became the man he was supposed to be. But at 29 years old, you’re still learning. You’re coming into a manhood and also exiting out the state of be being a young man.

So now, also I would like to say we forgot to mention, he was a wonderful father.

Tiffany Rachel:

Yes, he was.

Warren Randle:

And he spent time with his daughter. Every single weekend, they were going somewhere. They were going to the urban area, they were going to the beach, they were going to the park. He left a five-year-old daughter here. She was five at this age of when he died. And so, he was a wonderful, caring father. He told his daughter, every day called her princess. It just made her feel special and that he was a wonderful father. Oh my God. Much better father than I was. And he poured everything into his daughter. I forgot to mention that when we said we wanted to talk things about him.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Oh, I’m glad that you did.

Warren Randle:

Yeah.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Yeah. Tiffany, what did you think of seeing your son grow into a father?

Tiffany Rachel:

I thought that, well, Jalen always loved kids. That was a part of our family. We love kids. We love babies, we love kids, period. That’s just the way that we are as a family. So when Jalen, before Jalen had Jayla, he was taking care of other people’s kids. He would go buy Pampers for this mother, single mother. He would take the child, and I was like, “Jalen, why you bringing all these kids to my house?” He’d say, “Because, Mama, we going here, we going there.” He would literally take these kids to the park. He would take them all over. He would just do things with kids that did not even belong to him, but he would find a place and time to take these kids other places. I’m not kidding you. Jalen loved kids.

So when he finally had his own, he nourished his child. He did everything that he could possible before his death. And she is literally just like him. She thinks like him, she talks like him, and she say things that Jalen would say. And just yesterday she said something to me like, “Nina, I’m at school. I cannot kiss you.” He did the same exact thing. And I’m like, “What are you talking about? You kiss me all the time.” So, yeah, “Don’t embarrass me. Stop at school.”

But I’m just saying, he… It’s like God made us in our own image, and when I tell you, she is just like her father and she has that caring spirit as well. And I remember when Jayla was little, I was telling him how to hold her. Say, “Mama, I don’t need you to tell me how to hold her.” I say, “But you holding her different. Just hold her like this here.” And he was like, “Mom, I’m just going to hold her in my arms to where nothing can never happen to her and she will be protected by me at all times.” And I say, “Wow.” I say, “Okay, you got it. I don’t need to interrupt.”

So that was amazing to me, and he loved his daughter so very much. He called her Sunshine. She say, “I’m golden.” And I say, “You golden? What does that mean?” “I’m golden because my daddy said that I’m golden.” And that touched my heart. So she has to go with no father at this point, and it’s pretty much Warren and my son raising her, making sure… I mean, not my son, my husband, to raise her up as having a father figure in her life, and that I can forever appreciate, them standing in the gap for Jalen.

Maximillian Alvarez:

I mean, those gaps that you said, those absences, those losses are just so unbearably common in this country. And I mean, I don’t know. We all recognize the problem. We all… Not we all, but so many of us join the marches, join the calls, and it just keeps happening, right? And it’s for that reason, that some of us live in a different world where we have to do what we can to educate our kids about what could happen if they are confronted by the police. Did you guys have to have a talk with Jalen at any point about the police?

Warren Randle:

Well, of course, growing up in a Black community or being a black man, you do have these kind of conversations with your child, or how to act if you’ve been pulled over, or how to talk, or things of this nature, things that you shouldn’t have to do. Or you may tell your son, “Don’t ride with more than this certain amount of people in the car. Don’t ride with hoodies on your head,” or things of that nature. Or “Be careful if you’re going through this part of town because it’s always some other standards that you are held up to, or some type of scrutinizing or criteria that you have to be aware of at all times.”

Which is actually bad in this country, which everyone should be, is supposed to be held under the same, I guess, rules and regulation, which it’s totally not. It’s esoteric martial law, as we know, that’s being imposed. And hey, deep in our minds, in our community, we know, hey, you can’t do this. But they say, oh you free. Free speech. You could say, you do what? Nah, that doesn’t, that’s not the actual truth.

And so, yes, we did have those conversations about that, but not to the point as where we wanted to bring fear to him where he wouldn’t be able to… And then, he was brought up in schools that were actually diversified, so he actually knew how to associate, because the problem is not with the children. The problem is with the adults. Racism and things of this nature are taught. And so, the kids love each other. And so, it actually comes to be a problem once they’re taught this way of thinking.

And so, we didn’t want to confuse or cloud his way of thinking where he would become the same as… We wouldn’t be the same as the people who brought racism. We wanted to let our child know, hey, listen, these are the factors of what’s going on, but love everyone. And so, we never… We let him be aware, but we didn’t want him to be discriminatory towards other people as what they instill into their children. That would be hypocritical. So yes, we did have the minute conversation about that.

Maximillian Alvarez:

And I know that you’ve been asked to do this before, and we can talk about as much as you’re comfortable doing, and we will, in the description for this interview, we’ll link to some of the local coverage.

Warren Randle:

A lot of it’s been blatantly X’d out, but…

Maximillian Alvarez:

That’s why I’ve been hesitant to… I’m hesitant, I think, to share much of it, because a lot of it just feels like it’s just written from the police point.

Warren Randle:

I think there’s some clear links. Well, one thing about what happened in the event, you can’t erase the facts. You can’t erase the truth. And no matter what narrative that these people try to create, you still shot an unarmed man. I don’t care what happened, you can’t get around that fact. Which actually is not a great thing, but the good thing that this happened, it happened in daylight. It was blatantly, it was in the middle, open day. So you couldn’t say, “Oh, I felt threatened” in daylight. You can’t say all of us felt threatened, because most of the time where an individual is shot, more than one cop shoots the person.

Tiffany Rachel:

That’s right.

Warren Randle:

Jalen was only shot by one individual, and a couple of statements he said on his mic… His mic was hot. He wasn’t aware of that. But he said some very incriminating things, and those things you really can’t get around. And so, he would have to answer what made him say these things, why he said these things, and why was anything said in the first place? Talking about ending someone’s life, or oh, shit, in three seconds, like you knew you were going to do it.

But like I said, the events that happened, they can’t be erased. There is still enough footage that, why do you even have to drag a man who was shot in the back, handcuff a man that’s shot in the back of his neck and drag him? These are events and things that, no matter what they try to erase, you’ll have to erase everything that happened in total, and there’s no way to do that, because this is an event that happened.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Right. And I guess, just to make sure that anyone watching who maybe hasn’t heard about this story until now, when we’re talking about the timeline of events leading up to Officer Shane Privette shooting your son within, like you said, three seconds of getting out of his car.

Warren Randle:

Yes.

Maximillian Alvarez:

So I guess, could we just walk listeners through, viewers and listeners through the timeline here, so that they know just those facts of the story, like you were saying.

Warren Randle:

Of the shooting?

Maximillian Alvarez:

Yes.

Warren Randle:

Well, before even Jalen had time to comply to any commands, as he was exiting the car, before he even had time to say, “Put your hands up,” he already had shot Jalen. And shit, the time limit is three seconds. And so, it’s no way. It’s not like we have a whole lot to talk about, about three seconds. These are the things that happened in three seconds. And we can’t say he ran, we can’t say he did anything. All we can say is he exited his car and he was shot. That’s basically as simple and as truthful as what happened.

But beforehand, in the ongoing pursuit of Jalen to be apprehended on some warrants that were, they actually brought out a militia type police team out to apprehend Jalen. Jalen has never been convicted of any violent crimes or anything like that, so it was just a simple apprehension on warrants. So there was no need for that type of tactical team to even be out there to apprehend him.

But on the way to apprehend Jalen, the police didn’t know, Shane Privette didn’t know his mic was hot, and he actually was heard saying he would never live, or leave this neighborhood alive. So that in itself is stating, hey, these are my premeditated motives. So as they do a pit maneuver or whatever is going on with Jalen. As they hit the car, pit maneuver, Jalen gets out the car. Soon as he gets out the car, before Shane Privette say, “Raise your hand up,” he fired the fatal shot that killed my son.

And so, it wasn’t much Jalen could do. It’s nothing you could do within three seconds. You can’t raise your hands up in three. It was too late. So this guy, I don’t know, I think it was maybe nine, 10, maybe, police officers, he’s the only one who shot. He already said this premeditated statement. And then after he shoots, he says, “Oh, shit.” And so, it’s like you were trying to cover what you did. You already knew what you was going to do.

And this same officer’s already been, beforehand, beat up another Black guy, broke his orbital bone. He was double… He got acquitted through a grand jury twice. The first one convicted. They brought it back again, they kicked it out. His case is still in the federal system, civil court system right now. So in saying that the Houston Police Department put these kind of people back on that when the history of this individual or what he’s capable of. So, is not much we can say about what happened in three seconds, because three seconds is so small of a window. Just, this is what happened that led up to that situation.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Well, thank you for breaking that down for our viewers and listeners, because you’re right. I mean, again, folks can watch the video, they can listen to that audio, they can see how quickly it happens that Officer Privette gets out of the car, shouts, shoots. Within the blink of an eye, your son is shot.

Warren Randle:

Yes.

Maximillian Alvarez:

And I know that there’s been a back and forth with the police department trying to refute what your independent autopsy determined, that your son was shot in the back of the neck versus the front of the neck. And of course, the demand, your family’s demand, the community’s demand for answers and accountability have been met with a long, drawn out, shitty process. Pardon my French.

Warren Randle:

Sure.

Maximillian Alvarez:

I was wondering if you could talk to us a bit about that, about afterwards, what it’s been like for you all, what the community response has been, and also what the state of the struggle for justice is to get accountability from the Houston police.

Warren Randle:

You want me to take this?

Tiffany Rachel:

Yeah, you can start and I’ll illiterate.

Warren Randle:

Really, we haven’t got any response, basically, from Houston Police Department. It seems like the police chief, Chief Finn, his hands are tied by the police union, which really is dictating the actual activities, which the wheels towards justice are not being turned. And of course, now we are dealing with also the legal system. Also now, the advocate on our side now is supposed to be the district attorney, which is normally the one who prosecutes people other than the police.

And so, we have to pray and hope that these people do what’s right, and it’s been a fight for them to do that, to actually aggressively attack the situation, because if me and Tiffany and her husband Tony, we hadn’t really did this grassroot thing ourself, we hadn’t got any help from any politicians or anybody like that, Because guess what? If it’s not, like I say, if it’s not media worthy, you’re not going to get any help.

So we not getting that motivation, that drive and pull. But also, the two times that we were getting a driving motivation, some mass shootings happened in America which involved kids, which we understand. And so, they kind of overshadowed what happened with Jalen. But at the same token, this is the fourth-largest city in America, and these type of things shouldn’t go on here. They shouldn’t go on anywhere.

And not even the NAACP here, local chapter has been involved with anything. But on the national or worldwide news, you have every politician, Sheila Jackson Lee, you got Al Green, all the people that are senators in the area, they are advocating for these other countries or other people, where they don’t really have to put their hands on it because they don’t want to offend any type of their constituents. So they’re not, what should I say? Stand up enough to stand up for what’s right. They stand up for the… They stand up for upstanding office. And I don’t, me myself, I think people should stand up for what’s right and wrong and not for, hey, I’m in office, I’m a politician, because the politicians are supposed to represent the needs of the people instead of their own personal needs. And so, these people just want stay in office and stay their tenure there and be media horse.

And so, this is what’s going on, and so we’ve been doing everything ourself with help from advocates like Selena Charles, Dr. David McNally, people like this who really don’t care about money or power, they care about right and wrong. And so, with their help and actually meeting you guys and bringing, having us do this interview is all because of these people, not because of politicians.

We hadn’t heard from the mayor. He’s never acknowledged, “Hey, I’m sorry for what happened to your kid, but we’re going to find out what’s right and wrong.” You didn’t even have to say which side you on. You could have said, “Hey, listen, I’m sorry, I’ll find out what’s right and wrong.” But it’s his last tour in office, so I guess he want to go out like this.

We just also, we went to the city council meeting maybe two or three weeks ago and everybody, how are they going to, “Yeah, we going to help y’all, leave your numbers.” Listen, these people don’t really care. And we were just talking to Dr. Kelly a moment to go outside and I brought up, a student asked a question, why is it that we’re not getting the help or the energy needed to move? Not just talking about over cases. He was talking about racial inequalities and injustice period. It’s because no one has purpose anymore.

See, my purpose every day is not for money. It’s not for… It’s about leaving a good legacy for my child and to help others, and that’s a purpose, and that’s my drive and dedication and motivation to do what’s right and wrong. These other people, politicians, this, that and the other, like I said, they have no purpose. And most people, to be honest, they have no purpose because it hasn’t happened to them yet. And most people are not open-minded enough to say, if it can happen to you, it can happen to me also.

And so, anyway, I just feel like I’m talking a whole lot. I’m sorry.

Tiffany Rachel:

You’re fine. You’re doing good.

Maximillian Alvarez:

I appreciate it. I really appreciate it, I do.

Warren Randle:

Yeah, so this is where we at.

Maximillian Alvarez:

And Tiffany, I was wondering if you had anything you wanted to add, in terms of where you may have gotten support from the community, or anything you wanted to add to that?

Tiffany Rachel:

When we had Jalen’s funeral, Jalen had about what, 600? over 600 people at his funeral.

Warren Randle:

Yes.

Tiffany Rachel:

It is very discouraging that I can sit and say, where are these 600 people that came to his funeral? We didn’t have city council, we didn’t have Al Sharpton, we didn’t have all the big dogs come in and say anything at Jaylen’s funeral. Sheila Jackson Lee didn’t even come in and say anything at Jaylen’s funeral. And all the pastors in Houston, Texas. I have sung at so many churches, and I do praise and worship, and I have not… I can tell you three by name as of today has called me and say, “Tiffany, we are praying for you and your family.”

And that right there is very upsetting to me, because I was… My father’s a pastor, by the way, and I have brothers, pastors, uncles and grandfathers, pastors. And one thing I can say, my father always used to tell us, “The church is the hospital, and whenever you have issues healing, anything that’s going on in your life that you need to share or you need to get to God, this is the place where you come.” And to me, the church has changed. It changed as far as to run a business. And that’s how I feel like everything is.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Right.

Tiffany Rachel:

Everything is about a business and what we can do to make a dime. And to me they, are missing what’s going on right here. They’re missing the point that this just didn’t happen to Jalen. As you know Tyre Nichols, you know about the swift movement with the Black officers that was indicted and charged and fired from the police department. They didn’t need a grand jury. So why are we going through this? Why, if you see film and you see what happened, why do we have to wait the time that we wait before anything ever happens?

So this is the accountability that I feel like our community leaders, they should be involved. They should be involved in the marching. They should be calling Warren and myself asking, “What can we do? What can we do assist you guys in making the reality that it is?” We haven’t had that. We haven’t had accountability from Councilmen, Councilwomen. Really, nobody. Really, we doing this ourself. We are trying to take every outlet to tell the story of Jalen Randle. And it has not been easy.

Maximillian Alvarez:

I can’t imagine.

Tiffany Rachel:

Because it’s like, every time we get it on TV, something happens. Just like this recent thing that happened, I think his name is… The little boy that went to the wrong…

Maximillian Alvarez:

Yard.

Tiffany Rachel:

House, and he got killed by a white guy. It’s almost like every single time… I’m not, by all means, my heart go out to the family, my condolences to the family, and we want to stand in solidarity with this family as well, as we do every family that have been killed by the force of discrimination. We are here. But at the same time, it just seem like things keep drowning out the story and the story is not being told, and to let everybody, it’s a lot of people still don’t know about Jalen Randle. So we got to go outside of town, different cities to get people to come here to help with the movement. And that right there to me is an issue. It’s an issue.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Well, and this hits very close to home as someone in the media. I mean, because I feel like, as a news network that does our best with the team that we have to try to cover as many stories like your son’s as we can, we kind of deal with the same issue of trying to get people to care, not just for a moment when the story breaks, but to commit and to keep committing until we see the story through and get some sort of justice. So normally I interview workers about unionizing on the job, or maybe they were unjustly fired and they’re trying to get their job back, or something like that. And it’s like I’m trying to get people to care about this story, but then Starbucks closes another store that was trying to unionize, or Amazon fires another Chris Smalls type organizer.

And it’s like you said, it’s like you’re being buried in sand and trying to climb your way out and trying to get people to still care, but the news cycle just never stops, and this country just never stops killing people and breaking the law and hurting poor and working people, that I don’t know. It does feel a deluge that you can never really get on top of.

But we’re going to do everything that we can to help get your story out, get your son’s story out. And I want to finish by asking what people can do to stand in solidarity with y’all. But I also just, I would be remiss if we didn’t really underline this for people watching and listening, because we cover this every week on a show called the Police Accountability Report. And my colleagues Steven, Janis and Taya Graham show, week in, week out, how police use things like traffic stops to just take away all of our rights. Because if you get stopped, a traffic stop is a death sentence for way too many people in this damn country.

Warren Randle:

Yes.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Or even like running from a cop. So I know people will say, they’re just like, “Oh, well, if they ran, they got what they deserve.” It’s like no, running from a cop is not a death sentence. It is not capital… We do not have capital punishment for that. Yeah, it makes the police’s job a little bit harder. Tough shit. That does not mean that a person’s life should be taken away that quickly. And I just don’t know why we have, that’s such a hard thing for people to wrap their heads around. You don’t have to be a perfect person to not deserve to be killed by the police for a minor infraction or a traffic stop. You do not deserve to be killed for running away, or not even running away. Like in the case of your son, three seconds. There was nothing he could do in that time.

Warren Randle:

Oh, even ask yourself, why is it those individuals that are always shot are people of color? You could have mass murderers that are white and they walk right in and shoot 20, 18 people, they’re handcuffed and apprehended and walked out. And so, we can continuously say this, but the problem is the disappropriate number of Blacks compared to whites. If white people get pulled over, they’re not shot. White people could spit in the police face, they can do all kinds of things. And it’s a shame that you have to even have these type of conversation, because it’s not even a color of Black and white. It’s right and wrong only, and right and wrong is the only thing that really matters in life, because it’s not right to do. If it was reversed, it wouldn’t be right to do it to a white person, a Spanish person, anybody. But the conversation needs to be held. Why is it always the Black person? And so, that’s the big question at hand.

Maximillian Alvarez:

Well, and I know we’re not going to fully answer that question here, but I really, really hope everyone watching and listening sits with that question and listens to your story.

Tiffany Rachel:

And can I say one more thing?

Maximillian Alvarez:

Please.

Tiffany Rachel:

I wanted to say this certain thing because, I wanted to bring this up because it has been tugging on me. I try to stay away from social media. I try to stay away from what the people have to say about certain things, because you’re going to always find somebody saying something negative. But it was one thing that really, I felt like I had to speak on, and that thing was what we talked about at the beginning where we tried to set the narrative on certain situations. And this person stated that if he wouldn’t have ran, and if he would have complied, if he wouldn’t have had warrants.

So I asked this person, so let’s think about this situation. And I’m not going to be disrespectful, because I don’t know who you are, but let’s think about this. Let’s put it in terms. So I put it in outline and I asked the first question. So if you had a warrant for a ticket that you did not pay and you did not go to court, and then the officer decide to stop you and get and use excessive force, did you deserve it? If you would have ran and the officer would have came behind you and did the stun gun, would you would deserved that? If the officer would have shot you because of a traffic ticket that you didn’t get a chance to go to court for, regardless to if it is you forgot or you just didn’t go, whatever the situation, did you deserve to get shot?

We have to find solutions here. And to me, going into a community of Black people, it’s mixed. It’s pretty much mixed. And going into that community and using that type of excessive force is crazy to me. It’s unnecessary. Did you have a vision of how you was going to approach this situation? Did you have a plan of how you was going to approach this situation?

I was always told, if you are not a part of the solution, you are part of the problem. And to me, you was a part of a problem that you already had in your mind that you were getting ready to go and make this thing happen. So when he made the statement that Jalen would not leave the neighborhood, but he changed it, he say no… And let me correct that. “He will not leave this neighborhood,” and he said he switched it up. He said, live, and then he say leave. So he kind of switched it up. So we don’t know what he thought, but to me that’s premeditated.

So I just wanted to say that no matter what we think or how we think about a issue, stop trying to get on social media to make people feel uncomfortable and try to justify what this officer did to my son. Make it right. Because it’s not right. It’s not right. It was wrong from the word say go, because they didn’t have a plan. They didn’t have… They had a motive, but they didn’t have a plan.

Maximillian Alvarez:

I think that’s very powerfully put. Man, I really hope people take that message to heart, and I’m sorry that you’ve had to see and deal with crap like that when you’re dealing with the worst tragedy that parents could deal with. And I guess, to kind of round things out, and I’ll let you guys go, and I’m so grateful to both of you for sitting down and sharing this with us and our audience. I wanted to ask what folks can do to support y’all and your family, what they can do to stand in solidarity with you and to join the fight to get justice for your son.

Warren Randle:

Well, for me, I think we need the Austin, get these politicians out of office. Vote, get these politicians out of office. They’re not doing anything to help the constituents. Guys, you have to be engaged and you have to stand for something. Not even talking about the politicians. I’m talking about people as a whole.

Things are changing very rapidly in our country, and if we are not looking at what’s going on, it soon may happen to you. So becoming unified in a cause of some sort. It doesn’t even have to be for my son, but just a cause of standing behind people wanting justice and tired of the injustices that have been happening to people, period. Whether it be gay rights, whether it be Black, Hispanic rights, whatever, stand for something. Just don’t walk around like everything is perfect in life, because the world is steadily evolving and changing to a worse place.

And it won’t change unless we change. We hold the power to change the world. We can’t let people dictate how we live in the world. We dictate how we live and it’s by our actions. And we have to stand together in solidarity, because guess what? The only thing that’s true in the world is love. And once you change, you either could love or you could hate. There’s no in betweens. And so, if you don’t choose to love each other, guess what? The hatred will kill us.

Tiffany Rachel:

And I feel as though we need our own people to commit. Just because it did not happen to you does not mean that it will never happen to you. So don’t wait to deal with that situation in hand. Do something now. Get up, do something now. Like he said, voting. Voting is very necessary. I hear often that it doesn’t matter if we vote, it doesn’t count. Not true. Get out and vote and stop these people from getting in office that just don’t do nothing at all. And don’t reelect them. Get them out the office. Why continue to recycle people that don’t even look at the matter as a problem? So I think that voting is one of the things, and two, we need to start kind of collectively coming together and making things move.

We have a protest on Saturday, this weekend, April the 22nd, and we are asking everybody to get involved with the movement, because the more you have out there, the more they going to see, oh, they really serious. Which we have had beautiful protests in the past. But this particular protest, it has to be big. It has to be in numbers, because of the simple fact we coming up on a year of Jaylen’s death date and still yet today, we don’t have accountability. And that right there is very disheartening to us.

So we are just asking everybody to join the movement. Join the movement and come in. It is nothing that we can do about Jalen. Jalen is not here anymore, but we have other kids. Warren has a baby son. I have two sons and they have kids. So we are fighting for the future of our children, and we ask everybody to join in.