In this urgent, unscheduled episode of “Rattling the Bars,” Eddie Conway talks to Pam Africa, legendary Philadelphia activist and head of the International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal, about the health of longtime prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, and about the grassroots push to get him released.  

Phone numbers mentioned during this episode: 
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections: 717-728-2573
Office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf: 717-787-2500
Office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000

His inmate ID is: Inmate ID AM8335

