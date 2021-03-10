In this urgent, unscheduled episode of “Rattling the Bars,” Eddie Conway talks to Pam Africa, legendary Philadelphia activist and head of the International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal, about the health of longtime prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, and about the grassroots push to get him released.

Phone numbers mentioned during this episode:

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections: 717-728-2573

Office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf: 717-787-2500

Office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000

His inmate ID is: Inmate ID AM8335