Two dozen rallied to call on Philadelphia district Attorney Larry Krasner to not appeal a recent decision of PA Supreme Court Justice Tucker, at a rally in Center City, Philadelphia, PA, on December 12, 2018. The judge has reinstated appeal rights to Mumia Abu-Jamal convicted of killing a city police officer more than 30 years ago. Abu-Jamal has been incarcerated since his 1982 conviction for killing Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
In this urgent, unscheduled episode of “Rattling the Bars,” Eddie Conway talks to Pam Africa, legendary Philadelphia activist and head of the International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal, about the health of longtime prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, and about the grassroots push to get him released.
Phone numbers mentioned during this episode: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections: 717-728-2573 Office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf: 717-787-2500 Office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000
His inmate ID is: Inmate ID AM8335
