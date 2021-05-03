A number of parents of Black children slain by police, including the mothers of Tamir Rice and Richard Risher, have accused the Black Lives Matter Global Network and certain BLM leaders of raising money from their children’s deaths without distributing that money to victims’ families. In this episode of “Rattling the Bars,” TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway discusses these allegations with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher. Risher was killed by LAPD officers in 2016.

Editor’s Note: Please find below links to an official statement from Simpson and Samaria Rice, as well as an article from The Root detailing what appears to be a response to the allegations from activist and Until Freedom founder Tamika Mallory.

