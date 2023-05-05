David Michaud had just checked into a motel in Hot Springs, MT when he was approached by local police and ordered to present identification. After Michaud demanded to know why he was being questioned, a contentious exchange ensued that ended with police tasering Michaud multiple times. Michaud, who is Chamorro, was asked by officers whether he was “tribal” before being tasered and arrested. Police gave multiple and conflicting reasons for Michaud’s treatment, from an alleged busted tail light to failing to present ID. Once they had Michaud detained, local authorities pressed DUI charges against him. Police Accountability Report investigates this case of police abuse of power and violence in small town Montana, speaking directly to David Michaud about his ordeal.

Transcript

Taya Graham:

Hello, my name is Taya Graham, and welcome to the Police Accountability Report. As I always make clear, this show has a single purpose, holding the politically powerful institution of policing accountable. And to do so, we don’t just focus on the bad behavior of individual cops. Instead, we examine the system that makes bad policing possible. And today, we will achieve that goal by showing you this video of a Montana man who was arrested, and then later charged with a DUI while checking into a motel room. I’m not kidding, but it’s why police charged him and what they did after he was cuffed that shows just how much the power of police in rural communities warrants more attention.

All right, we’ve gotten that out of the way. Now, if there is one thing Steven and I have learned covering police across this country, it’s that rural law enforcement is often as questionable and misguided as their more visible urban counterparts. In fact, in some cases, it seems to us, that cops who work in small communities often act with more impunity, not less, than big city police.

Case in point is this video you are watching right now. It depicts the arrest of a man named David Michod in Hot Springs, Montana in April of 2023. Michod was driving his car across a parking lot after checking into a hotel room for the night. But suddenly, a Hot Springs Montana police officer swerves into the parking lot and pulls Michod out of his car. Let’s watch.

Wendy:

He’s not harmful. He’s not going to hurt you. He doesn’t have any weapons.

David:

Will you get away from me?

Police Officer:

Hands behind your back. Wait, put your hands behind your back. You understand?

David:

Wait.

Police Officer:

Put your hands behind your back.

Wendy:

I’m recording.

David:

Can my wife-

Police Officer:

Hands behind your back.

David:

Can I give my wife my [inaudible 00:02:29].

Police Officer:

Put your hands, yeah.

David:

Dude, stop attacking me, okay? I’m not going to hurt you.

Wendy:

I already have the keys.

David:

I’m not trying to get away. I’m not trying to do anything. [inaudible 00:02:36]. Can I give my wife the keys?

Police Officer:

Yes. Hold on a second, will you?

Wendy:

David, I have the keys.

David:

What is your fucking problem, man? What is your problem? This is where we’re staying.

Police Officer:

Okay. That’s great.

David:

So why can’t I stay here?

Taya Graham:

Now, it’s important to point out that at the moment the officer accosted him, he was not driving on a public road. All he was doing, as we said, was parking to unload his luggage, which is why Mr. Michod continued to ask a simple question to the cop who was trying to handcuff him. Why was he being arrested? Take a look.

David:

Why? Why do you want to play me, man? Dude, what are you arresting me for? Wait, wait. What’s the crime? Wait, what crime have I committed, sir?

Police Officer:

Stop resisting.

David:

Wait. Tell me the crime. What is the crime I’ve done? What is the crime? Wow, quit it. Please stop hurting me.

Police Officer:

Stop it.

David:

Please causing me pain. Can you please stop hurting me?

Wendy:

What is the crime?

David:

No, what’s the crime? Wait, what’s this felonious crime that you have terminal intent on? What is it, my friend?

Taya Graham:

But, of course this officer didn’t answer. Instead, he resorted to the classic cop, most likely to claim qualified immunity and vocation, stop resisting. Just watch.

Police Officer:

Stop it.

David:

No, do you understand me? You have to have a crime before you arrest people.

Police Officer:

Stop resisting. Stop resisting.

David:

You have a crime, right?

Police Officer:

Stop resisting. Stop resisting.

Wendy:

Were we stopped because we have lights?

David:

Look, what is he?

Police Officer:

Stop Resisting?

David:

What’s wrong with this?

Police Officer:

Stop resisting. Put your hands behind your back. Stop resisting.

Wendy:

They are behind his back.

Police Officer:

No, they’re not.

Taya Graham:

Of course, one would think at this point the officer would be willing to explain his actions. Let’s remember, one of the tenets of good policing is explaining to the public why you’re doing what you’re doing. But this officer didn’t seem interested in being accountable to anyone, except the pair of handcuffs he was trying to place on Mr. Michod. That’s why he seemed to double down, and in this case, escalate. Just watch.

David:

Something’s wrong, dude. Just, okay, tell me what the crime is. You got me handcuffed. Come on.

Police Officer:

Hold on a second.

David:

Tell me what the climb is, my friend.

Wendy:

Did you call for backup, sir?

David:

He did. He called for backup. He deployed a fucking taser.

Police Officer:

[inaudible 00:05:08].

David:

He fucking attacked me.

Wendy:

How many times did he tase you?

David:

What is your problem, dude?

Police Officer:

Is his ID in there?

Wendy:

I don’t know.

Police Officer:

Can you grab it for me? Can you take a look?

David:

No, you don’t give him anything, Wendy. I don’t want him to have any of my property. First, go put this stuff away. Go to your room.

Wendy:

My room?

David:

Can she go to, can she check into our hotel? Like what the fuck is your pro.blem?

Police Officer:

I don’t care.

Wendy:

Oh, I don’t have the hotel key. That’s right. I have the car key.

David:

Yeah. Can you help me out? Will you lock up the car?

Police Officer:

Here’s the keys.

David:

Wendy.

Police Officer:

Please. Here’s some keys right here. Here’s the keys, please.

David:

We’re in the bungalows at the Signs Hotel.

Police Officer:

Can you get this?

David:

No.

Police Officer:

The keys, fine. I don’t want [inaudible 00:05:58]-

David:

No, dude.

Police Officer:

Can you grab these keys?

David:

Fucking, what is your fucking problem, man? Jesus. Drive me, man. Hold on. Wendy, take these keys. Yeah. What the fuck is this guy’s problem here?

Wendy:

Did you see us checking into the room, sir?

David:

Yeah, he saw the, anyways, it doesn’t really matter. Dude, what is the problem?

Police Officer:

As many times as you’ve been racially profiled, it does matter, David.

David:

Yeah, dude, this is like super, I can’t even check into my room. Look, oh, this is the Signs hotel. What’s the articulable crime? Tell me the crime that you said [inaudible 00:06:34].

Police Officer:

I didn’t [inaudible 00:06:35].

David:

That’s what you keep saying.

Wendy:

You said that before you handcuffed him.

David:

Dude, this is wrong.

Taya Graham:

So with Mr. Michod under arrest, you would think that would be the end of his ordeal, but that’s hardly the case because the officer wasn’t finished with him, and actually resorted to some pretty questionable tactics after he dragged David to jail. And for more on what happened then, we will be talking to David later. But first, I’m joined by my reporting partner, Stephen Janis, who’s been reaching out to police and reviewing the evidence. Stephen, thank you so much for joining me.

Stephen Janis:

Taya, thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

Taya Graham:

So Steven, first, what are the police saying about the arrest? How are they justifying it?

Stephen Janis:

Well, it’s really interesting. We sent an email to the Town Clerk of Hot Springs because the police department doesn’t have an email address. She responded that she wasn’t going to say anything to us because she was at a conference. And she also said she was referring our question to the town’s attorneys, which I guess is her way of trying to intimidate us because we were asking a question. Apparently, the First Amendment of the Constitution does not apply in Hot Springs, but I guess we’ll just have to wait to see what they say, if anything, but at this point, they’re not talking.

Taya Graham:

Now, Hot Springs is a pretty small town. What can you tell us about the police department and the crime rate there?

Stephen Janis:

Well, I mean, it’s only about 500 people. As far as I can tell on the website, there’s only three police officers, including the police chief, but the police Facebook page is advertising for a new police chief, so there might just be two cops there. In terms of crime, there is none. I mean, it’s a crime free town. I don’t know much about the town, just seems small, rural. I don’t know why police had to be so aggressive, but there’s not much going on there so maybe that’s what this was about.

Taya Graham:

So, given the size of the town and the department, why do you think this officer was so aggressive?

Stephen Janis:

That’s the million dollar question. I mean, there’s a couple things going on here. First of all, he doesn’t charge him or try to charge him with DUI until after, I think he finds out that David was a medical marijuana patient. So. I think that’s really, really sketchy. And then on top of that, he never administers a field sobriety test. He just tasses him. And how the hell can you give a person a field sobriety test after you have shocked their body with profound amounts of electricity? I mean, it seems absolutely comical. So, if in the beginning he tased him, it raises the questions of the later charges. Why do you tase someone who you think is drunk? Wouldn’t you just want to say, hey, try to stand up and touch your face with your middle finger or something? Or count to a hundred and 50 backwards? I don’t know. But it’s all really, really sketchy.

Taya Graham:

And now to find out what happened just prior to the video, how police changed their tune after he was arrested, and the impact of this ordeal on his life, I’m joined by David Michod. David, thank you for joining me.

David Michod:

I appreciate it. Somebody listening, I guess. Somebody else besides just my friends and family.

Taya Graham:

So, where were you when the police approached you? What were you doing?

David Michod:

Well, I had just checked into the hotel at the front desk, and it’s all private land. I mean, it’s a football field size property. It’s huge. Or maybe two football fields. And then all I did was walk in to the front desk, get my keys because they were on the thing. I’ve been there a few times before. So I just grabbed my keys, I walked back out. As I’m walking out, this car’s pulling up into the parking lot. He’s kind of shimming around, turns and parks next to the first cottage by the Hot Springs, the most expensive cottage. So I didn’t even really think about it. It’s totally unmarked car, totally, everything like that.

So I hop in my car, and I wait for my wife to get done peeing. She’s done peeing. She hops in the car. We drive to the cabin that’s right adjacent, it’s right there. It’s still on the property. I have to go and do a few turns to even go near the city streets or whatever. I pull over to the cottage, which mind you, it is only like 20 or 30 yards. I pull in, but the lights turn on. This guy’s behind me. He darted out. He had to start his engine real fast. He had to [inaudible 00:10:35] and pull me over. Well, he runs up, parks, and he comes up, and it’s like a snowy day so it’s kind of not easy to go in all the snow.

And so he comes up and he just stays on my door and he says, “Hey, I’m not giving you a ticket or anything, but I think your taillights are out.” I’ve got a BMW X5, and the lights are automatic. You just put the key in, turn it on, and the lights come on in the tunnel on the cells.

So anyways, I have no idea what he is talking about. He’s not giving me a ticket, so why is he even talking to me? What is it you’re going to even talk to me about? And I kind of just ducked my head just going, what the fuck is this? I’m trying to imagine, I’m in a hotel, I just checked in, how am I having a police interaction?

And so I was just pausing. I didn’t really answer him right away. I just kind of like, wow, what the fuck? Well, he’s not giving me a ticket. I kept thinking about that, and I’m like, well, if you’re not going to give me a ticket… He says, “I just want to see your ID.” But no, he wasn’t in the process of looking for anybody specific, he says, he just wants to ID me.

And I’m like, well, I don’t have to give you an ID. I mean, you could issue me a warning, or you could say anything, you had already told me you’re not giving me a ticket. And he is like, “Well, why aren’t you giving your ID?” He says, “Are you tribal? You’re tribal?” Like that, and then I was like, “What?” That’s when I hit the camera button on my phone, it was already in my hand. Whether I’m tribal or not is not really part of this conversation that we’re supposed to have. So I was just not liking that. And then he’s like insisting. He’s like, “No, I’m going to ID you or you’re going to jail.” And I’m like, “Dude, that’s totally illegal. You have to have a crime. So what’s the crime that you’re investigating? You already told me you’re not going to give me a ticket.”

Then he goes back on it, and he said, “Well, I didn’t say that.” And I’m like, “What the fuck? My wife is right here. We both heard you.” But how could we get a ticket? Those road laws about lights and shit apply in streets, the streets of Montana, not the private property of this hotel. I’m not subject to the vehicle code at this moment, is what I’m thinking. I didn’t like him exerting his power over me, and I was getting upset, and I didn’t feeling that way.

And then when he said, “Well, I’m going to arrest you.” And I’m like, “Just for ID?” Well, okay, whatever. Anyways, I’m pretty sure, I’m not worried about it, just take me away. And then that’s when I get out of the car, and then for some reason he tased me, and I’m like, dude, this is not a felonious crime that’s happened. There’s no evidence of anybody that’s in danger. Even my demeanor was still very victim. I mean, I was just like, dude, what are you doing? Why are you doing this?

Taya Graham:

So why do you think he asked if you were tribal? How does this change how he would view you?

David Michod:

Show me your papers. I was in the Army. This isn’t Gestapo Germany. This is America, right? Hey, I’m your friend. I’m your neighbor. You’re the police. Yeah. Am I being unsafe? Tell me what unsafe things I’m doing.

Taya Graham:

How did police respond when you asked them to tell you why you were stopped or why you were being ID’d?

David Michod:

Well, he’s saying his initial excuse was that the headlights, or the taillights weren’t working. Anyways, I’m like, dude, this BMW, it would warn me. It actually says, in English, your taillight is out, your reverse light is out. It tells me which one to go to and all that stuff. It’s got auto lights, you put the key in and the lights come on. So he told me that. So I was in disbelief. It’s not a safety violation issue. I wasn’t operating in an unsafe manner either. And so, I’m just, I’m perplexed at why he has to talk to me and the only thing that I could think of is it’s just another one of those, oh, it’s a brown dude. Now

Taya Graham:

The officers seem to immediately escalate the situation. How many times were you tasered and were you injured?

David Michod:

Yeah, those things fucking hurt, man. It’s like a fish hook without the hooky part. It’s just a straight barb, right? So yeah, it’s a barb, right? And I don’t know if the video caught it, but they were on me, and he kept pulling the trigger and I’m just looking at him, “Dude, I’m over here, not communicating a threat. My hands are out and open, I’m in surrender mode. You could just come and flog me. I might cover, but I’m not going to attack.” No, there was no intention of my attack. But then when he kept pulling on the trigger on me, I’m like, man, this is torturous. He’s waiting for it to incapacitate me or something? And then my strong headedness from when my dad hit me with a pipe wrench, I was like, I’m not going to let you know I’m hurt. I’m going to continue to pretend like I’m fully functioning and I’m going to probably survive is what I was thinking.

I even grabbed onto the cords and I started to wind on him and just to disarm him, I was going to wind him on my arm so I could pull it. But then I thought, again, yes, they’re going to start using real guns. I still haven’t done anything. He kept pulling it on me, and then he didn’t stop pulling that trigger on that thing. He had himself ready to hurt me all the way up until I actually said the word ow. I said, “Ow, you’re fucking hurting me. Can you please stop hurting me?” Then he put it away.

Taya Graham:

So, you were arrested. What were you charged with and how much was your bail?

David Michod:

I’d finally conceded. I said, okay, well, the only way to hear what I’m getting arrested for is to let you put the other handcuff off. I’m like, this is the only time, right? I just want to know what I’m being charged with. And he still refused. Right? Then I got my handcuffs on, and then I’m still pleading with him. Please, tell me what articulable crime you got? You ain’t got no crime. There’s no crime being investigated, or else you’d tell me right now, right? “No, I’m just detaining you. Now, shut up, dude.” Okay, so detaining me because you’re investigating what crime? And he refuse to do that. Well, he eventually takes me to a hospital like an hour after it starts, the whole incident. He takes me there and immediately, he’s applying for a search warrant to take blood off me because I refused.

And I’m like, “Dude, you’ve never even asked me that question yet. You didn’t try any field sobriety tests on me. You didn’t do any of those things, but now you’re actually already past that point and going?” Well, that was when the highway patrol officer showed up. So this highway patrol officer’s there, he’s coaching him on how to do a medical marijuana patient over when he is sober. He’s coaching him. So what you do is you just, well, you get him to refuse to do the blood test, right? Because that guy, he’s knows he smoked pot, right? And whatever, and so they’ll probably refuse, but I was like this, I heard him, he’s talking to that dude, hey, I got a form for that and then we’re going to fill that out and call the judge right now.

And I’m like, what are you doing, dude? This is on the other officer’s tape, right there, because he’s the one. I was like, I put myself in custody with this dude because I trust him. He says, well, if I was the officer that showed up, I’d just give you disorderly conduct. He could actually go out on limb and say that I was committing some type of a crime that this other guy never once established that until after he took my blood and we were standing outside the hospital afterwards. That was an hour and a half later, he finally says, “Oh yeah, a DUI.” And I’m like, “Dude, I’m totally sober. That’s why I’m arguing with you. If I was stoned, I wouldn’t argue with you. I’m not able to deal with the pain I’m already feeling.” You see what I’m saying? Because I’m not medicating myself because I still got to make sure my wife is safe. My main priority is the world’s safe, and I’m safe, and my wife is safe. I come at the end.

Taya Graham:

When they originally stopped you for a license plate not functioning, and/or failure to ID, why do you think two hours later they suddenly start talking about a DUI?

David Michod:

Oh, because they had to come up with some reason for this use of force. Otherwise, you have another unloaded gun with a trigger happy person who’s really not being threatened or has a reason to fear. They have to come up with something. I don’t know if this guy has prior history with any of that, or maybe he’s a seasoned combat vet. I have no idea. That’s a lot of terminal intensity for somebody who says, yeah, you want to arrest me? I’ll let you arrest me. Can I just give this and that? Like, we’re still friends.

Taya Graham:

How has this impacted you, either financially, physically, or emotionally?

David Michod:

Well, I mean, now this guy, he’s charging me with DUI, that’s going to be super expensive economically, takes my license away from me for right now. And it reinstills the war on drugs, the crime of the war on drugs, the adversarial. That dude is an American citizen, I’m an American citizen. We both want safety. But for some reason, he felt that there was an unsafe scene there that really wasn’t. It’s just a dude going to his hotel room with his wife, wanted to hop in Hot Springs before they closed. So, yeah, I just, emotionally and mentally it’s the worst.

Taya Graham:

Now, I want to say a few words about a topic that is pretty much the underlying focus of our show, but I don’t always articulate it strong enough. Namely, the irrational policies that result from the overuse of governmental power. And of course, in our case, what happens when we expand the reach of police power?

Of course, we often think of police power as being equivalent to other forms of governmental overage. I mean, after all, if someone deprives you of your constitutional rights, does it matter if you’re wearing a badge and carrying a gun instead of a suit and a briefcase? Both forms of power can be equally destructive, which is why both types have to be watched and scrutinized as often and as much as possible.

But I’m going to make the case here that police power is a bit different with more alarming consequences, meaning that when cops enforce the law, there is something else going on that is not always obvious. Another form of, let’s call it soft power, that should be acknowledged if you want to understand how it impacts our lives.

To explain what I mean, I want you to consider an article on policing in Jackson, Mississippi by one of our contributors, Francis Madson, for the publication Truth Out. In it, she breaks down how the State legislature passed a law that will create a special police district in the majority Black city, essentially overriding the will of the people to elect their law enforcement officials and enact their own laws. Now, the state legislators that sponsored the plan have said they passed the law due to the city’s crime rate. They argued the only way to fix the urban ills of Jackson was to create a new police force not accountable to the people with almost unlimited power over the residents. Now, if you want details on how troubling this plan is and how the State’s justification for it is far from above board, I suggest you read Francis’s excellent article, which I will put in the comments below. It is, to say the least, a judicial system with absolutely no accountability to the people it purports to serve.

But, for our purposes now, I’m going to use this governmental encroachment through law enforcement as an example of why the power of policing in this country is so unique. What do I mean? Well, let me explain. I think what’s interesting here is why the leaders of Mississippi chose police, rather than other institutions, to assert control over the people of the city of Jackson. It is truly revealing that when the State wanted to create a city bereft of democracy, they turned to cops. I mean, they could have come up with a different plan. They could have simply established a governing council, perhaps voted on by legislators that served the residents there, or simply by beefing up the existing police force, another bad idea, not as undemocratic, but just barely.

But the point is they didn’t, they turned to the police. And I think that speaks volumes about how police can create an excess of power that is simply put, antithetical to democracy. And unfortunately, as we have seen time and time again, this virus, a police [inaudible 00:23:50] can have devastating consequences.

Consider this recent editorial in the Washington Post about the ongoing futility of the war on drugs. The editorial recounted how Columbia’s President, Gustavo Petro, used a recent State visit to try to persuade President Biden to end it. To make the case, he noted some startling statistics. Cocaine use has hit record highs in the US, the opioid related overdoses have topped nearly one million in the past two decades. Teen drug use has also reached record highs, and all of this occurred while the US continues to spend billions, not millions, on the so-called war against altering the mind.

Biden, it seems, was unpersuaded. But I want you to think about what that lack of recognition means, not from a partisan perspective, because Administrations, both Republican and Democrat, have embraced it. No. How the utter failure of a massive police infused program has failed to persuade anyone to change the overarching strategy, a lack of recognition that eclipses the desires and the arguments of the person who runs the country where this so-called war is fought.

I think it’s really hard to understate the insanity of what we’re doing. No one can say this policy is a success. No one can begin to justify the money, access, and human capital that has been poured into this, at best, quicksodic venture. No one with a rational mind can conjure a calculus where the war on drugs equals less drug use, or safer communities, or any other policy achievement that might warrant its continuation.

And yet, and yet that war continues to today, despite no evidence it works, no data it’s effective. The spigot of cash continues to drench law enforcement in a downpour of riches no umbrella of logic can divert. They just keep getting rained on. I’m not kidding.

So we have, on one hand, a totally failed policy that continues to hemorrhage cash, that despite its lack of success, seems to have no end in sight. Meanwhile, on the other hand, there is an absolute reluctance, accountments, any argument that the whole idea is ludicrous, that to try to stop a behavior that is as old as humanity itself, with a word called interdiction, is doomed to fail. And right in the middle of all of it is the arbitrary and uncontained power of law enforcement, which as you can see, has the inevitable ability to make us act against our own best interests.

That’s why I think the argument about the viral, anti-democratic impulses of policing need to be taken seriously. That’s why we need to push back against the expansion of law enforcement or the idea that more cops equal a more productive community. It simply demands that we refute the notion that more police on more corners somehow means not just more safety but progress.

I mean, I really believe that when historians look back on the transgressions of our current milieu, they will certainly point to the war on drugs, and with it the expansion of policing, as one of our biggest communal errors. They will highlight all the ways this misdirected use of police power made for actually bad policing, destructive public policy, and the estrangement and isolation of working class communities from the people who were supposed to serve them.

That is why we need to remember the source of police overreach is not the badge, so to speak, but the system which bolsters it. It’s not just about the individual choices made by the Hot Springs cop we just watch make a troubling arrest of our guest. And it’s not solely about the attitude, culture of, or even the training of police officers.

No, it’s about us. Meaning, what type of governance do we want and deserve? Whether we want democracy or some other form of governance as based on the arbitrary influence of the badge. This question is not about being anti-police, or pro law enforcement, or any of the other silly binary arguments. It’s about preserving, sustaining, and strengthening our rights. That’s what this show is ultimately about, and that’s what we must fight to preserve, both of them and us, because it is truly about us, all of us, coming together and demanding more, not less, from the government that serves us.

I want to thank my guest, David Michod, for coming forward and sharing his experience with us. And of course, I want to thank Intrepid reporter Stephen Janis for his writing, research, and editing on this piece. Thank you, Stephen.

Stephen Janis:

Taya, thanks for me. I really appreciate it.

Taya Graham:

And I want to thank friends and mods of the show, Nollie D and Lacey R for their support, thank you both. And a very special thanks to our Patreons, we appreciate you and I look forward to thanking each and every one of you personally in our next livestream, especially Patreon associate producers, John ER, David K, Louis P, and super friends, Shane Bushta, Pineapple Girl, Chris R, Matter of Rights, and Angela True. Thank you all.

My name is Taya Graham, and I am your host of the Police Accountability Report. Please, be safe out there.

