On April 4, 2018, The Real News Network held an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event featured stirring speeches from then-Senator Nina Turner, Danny Glover, and TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway about the radical legacy of MLK and the millions who made the civil rights movement what it was, and about how we in the present are tasked with honoring that legacy and carrying it into the future. This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and the forces of racism and reaction tear through the country, we find ourselves in a different world than the one we were in when TRNN held this event. But the struggle is no different—and, just like before, it’s on all of us to take up that struggle.

This special MLK Day episode of Rattling the Bars features clips from the speeches Sen. Turner and Glover delivered in 2018 accompanied by a new introduction from Eddie Conway. If you would like to view these speeches in full, follow the links below: