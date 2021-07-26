Up until the pandemic, Kate was a massage therapist who loved her job. But when her employer wanted to push her and her co-workers back to work before they felt safe, she had to make a very difficult decision. In this episode of Working People, we talk to Kate about her life, the path that led her to working as a massage therapist, and we talk about the particular hazards massage therapists have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

