Up until the pandemic, Kate was a massage therapist who loved her job. But when her employer wanted to push her and her co-workers back to work before they felt safe, she had to make a very difficult decision. In this episode of Working People, we talk to Kate about her life, the path that led her to working as a massage therapist, and we talk about the particular hazards massage therapists have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Allison Steinberg, Allure, “These Massage Therapists Worry About the Effects of COVID-19 on the Future of Their Industry“
- Rachel Urbanski, WCHS ABC 8, “Refusing to Work Because of COVID-19 Concerns Can Risk Unemployment Benefits“
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
- Ketsa, “Alive”