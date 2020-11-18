Marc Steiner Show: DeRay McKesson on the movement; Debating Black expatriation from the US
In the second episode of the Marc Steiner Show, DeRay McKesson talks about his victorious Supreme Court case against a police officer, and how the left has the numbers, but not the organization. Then, TaNesha Barnes and Dr. Lester Spence debate the best recourse for Black Americans after an election where 71 million voters actively supported—or ignored—Donald Trump’s racism.
DeRay Mckesson accepts the Best Political Podcast award for 'Pod Save The People' onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
In the second episode of the Marc Steiner Show, DeRay McKesson, an educator, author, civil rights and Black Lives Matter advocate, talks about next steps for the left. Then, TaNesha Barnes, owner of T. Barnes Global Lifestyle and founder of the Black Freedom Colony, debates Lester Spence, author of “Knocking the Hustle: Against the Neoliberal Turn in Black Politics” and professor of political science and Africana studies at Johns Hopkins University, about Black expatriation.
Marc Steiner
Managing Editor
Marc Steiner, interim co-Editor at TRNN, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on issues of social justice. He walked his first picket line at age 13 and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested for Civil Rights protests, in the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught Theatre for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993 through 1997 his signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR – which Marc co-founded – and Morgan State University’s WEAA.