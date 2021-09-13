(Content Warning: bullying, harassment, suicide.)

Evan Seyfried was a loving son, brother, and friend, and a dedicated worker. For 19 years, with a virtually spotless record, Evan worked at a local Kroger grocery store in Milford, Ohio, where he eventually became the dairy department manager. From October 2020 to March 2021, however, Evan suffered a torturous litany of bullying, harassment, and sabotage, according to a lawsuit filed by the Seyfried family. As the lawsuit alleges, it was this treatment, which was the result of a “conspiracy” involving numerous actors, including management-level supervisors at the Milford store, that caused Evan to eventually suffer a “transient episodic break” and take his own life. In this episode, we talk with Evan’s mother Linda, his father Ken, and his brother Eric about the beautiful person he was, the horrific treatment he endured, and the need to hold those who wronged him accountable.

