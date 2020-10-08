Lord of the Lies

Stir Crazy! Episode 95: Series finale. We’ve had a good run here on Stir Crazy and want to thank all of you who have tuned in for the last few months. On today’s show we are joined by TRNN Editor in Chief Maximillian Alvarez, TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, and fan favorite and co-host of “By Any Means Necessary” Jacqueline Luqman. Hosted by Kim Brown.