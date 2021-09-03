100 years ago at the Battle of Blair Mountain, twenty thousand armed miners in West Virginia marched on the coal bosses and were met with bombs and submachine guns. Now, a century later, West Virginia and the people living there have been ravaged by extractive coal and gas industries employing destructive methods like mountaintop removal and fracking.

In her documentary “Hard Road of Hope,” independent filmmaker Eleanor Goldfield details the history and contemporary struggles of West Virginians living and dying in coal country. As part of our coverage commemorating the Battle of Blair Mountain centennial, we are screening “Hard Road of Hope” for a limited time on the TRNN YouTube channel. To see more of Goldfield’s work, visit https://artkillingapathy.com/.