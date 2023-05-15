The death of Khader Adnan in Israeli detention during a hunger strike on May 2 of this year sparked mourning worldwide and a general strike in occupied Palestine. The 45-year-old Adnan was on his 87th day of hunger strike while serving a sentence for his 12th arrest by the Israeli state at the time of his death. A baker by trade and a father to nine children, Adnan was the first Palestinian to die of hunger strike in an Israeli prison since 1992. As a spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Adnan first captured the world’s attention when he launched a hunger strike from behind bars in 2011, sparking a global wave of solidarity actions. Israel has thus far refused to return the body of Adnan to his mourning widow and children. Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi joins Rattling the Bars to discuss the life, activism, and martyrdom of Khader Adnan, and what his death reveals about the routine abuse of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi is the founding director and senior scholar of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program, and associate professor of ethnic studies at the College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University. She is also the founder and director of Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis and the Indivisibility of Justice.

Mansa Musa: Welcome to this edition of Rattling the Bars. I’m Mansa Musa, joining you from our studio in Baltimore.

We once heard much about the Palestinian struggle and what is occurring in the occupied territories. After Sept. 11, due to the so-called war on terrorism, we rarely hear anything about the issues facing Palestinian people daily, such as displacement, arbitrary arrests, detention, and assassination. This was the case recently with political prisoner Khader Adnan, a Palestinian freedom fighter who was found dead in his cell just three months after being detained in the occupied West Bank over his ties with Islamic jihad. There are a lot of questions surrounding the circumstances of his incarceration, death, and why he was being detained in the first place.

Joining me to unpack this tragedy and the impact that Adnan’s death is having on the Palestinian liberation struggle is Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi. Dr. Abdulhadi is an associate professor of Ethnic Studies, Race, and Resistance Studies, and a senior scholar of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Initiative at the College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University. Welcome, Doctor.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Thank you for having me, brother Mansa, and thanks for The Real News Network for actually shedding light on the plight of Khader Adnan, martyr Khader Adnan, and the violations, the grave violations of Palestinians who continue to resist the occupation after 75 years.

Mansa Musa: Dr. Abdulhadi –

Rabab Abdulhadi: Yes.

Mansa Musa: …Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Rabab Abdulhadi: I’m a Palestinian. I was born and raised in Nablus. My father, actually, was born in Jenin and my family traces its roots to Arraba, which is the same village where Khader Adnan is. I’ve been a Palestinian organizer and activist. Before I went back to school, I co-founded the General Union of Palestine Students of the United States, Union of Palestinian Women’s Association North America, Palestine Solidarity Committee. I’ve worked on organizing around questions of justice for all, for everybody, for many years in New York.

Then I went back to school. I received my BA at Hunter College, my MA, M. Phil., and PhD at Yale University. I’ve been an educator and teacher. Now I am director of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Studies Program – It’s no longer an initiative, actually – At San Francisco State, which centers justice at the center of its knowledge production.

I’m also the director of a project called Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis and the Indivisibility of Justice. Part of our work is to develop curriculum. We have over 22 courses that shed all sorts of light on Arab and Muslim communities including Palestine. We mentor students. I’m the advisor of student groups at San Francisco State University. We hold open classrooms. During COVID, we’ve been holding a series called Teaching Palestine, where we shed light on the struggle for Black Lives and Black liberation, solidarities between Palestinians and Black communities, Indigenous, Puerto Ricans. We’ve had a big classroom called Who Owns Jewishness? which was entailed to distinguish between antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and say that anti-Zionism is, I believe, people should have, while antisemitism is a crime against humanity.

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Of course, Zionist groups have attacked us as a result. I also organized several delegations to Palestine, including the Indigenous and Women of Color Feminist delegation in 2011. One of the main people in it… Not the only one, we have many prominent women in it, but Angela Davis, a former political prisoner that everybody knows about. The first US prison, as academic and solidarity delegation to Palestine in 2016 and also in 2013, which is very relevant to what we are talking about. I worked with this big coalition in the Bay Area to organize a coalition called from Pelican Bay, Guantanamo, to Palestine –

Mansa Musa: Okay.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …Around the whole hunger strike, which Khader Adnan was part of, as well as prisoners in Guantanamo and Pelican Bay. So, this is, in brief, some of the things.

Mansa Musa: Hey. Hey, you know what, Dr. Abdulhadi? If you was in the criminal court in the United States, you know what they would call you? They would call you an expert. You, being an expert on all things freedom fighter, all things Palestine, tell us, who was Khader Adnan, and why was he being detained?

Rabab Abdulhadi: Yes. Khader Adnan was 45 years old – Martyr Khader Adnan, I would say, a [foreign language] Khader Adnan, was 45 years old. He was born on March 24, 1978 in the town of Arraba, as I mentioned, in the Jenin government, in the North [of the] West Bank. He was a baker by trade, and he graduated from Birzeit University with a degree in mathematics. He owned a bakery in Qabatiya, which is a village in also Jenin government. He had nine children. His wife, Randa Mousa, 31-year-old. She graduated in Islamic Law from An-Najah National University in 2005, which is in my hometown, Nablus, that I’m proud of.

He became a political activist for Palestinian human rights, and he became a spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, one of the Palestinian resistance organizations. He was first arrested by Israel when he was held for four months in 1999. Then he was also arrested a few months later by the Palestinian authority because he, at Birzeit University, he was a student. He protested the visit by the French foreign minister, Jospin, to Birzeit University, and was one of the people who threw rocks at Jospin. It was in protest of Jospin condemning Palestinians and saying that Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation is terrorism.

As you know, brother Musa, in international law and international human rights law, people colonized have the right to defend themselves –

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …For themselves.

Actually, it’s very interesting, because the French president at the time criticized Jospin for his pro-Israeli statements when he came back. The Palestinian students, among which Khader Adan was, were chanting against Ehud Barak, who was the Israeli prime minister at the time, and against Jospin.

Ehud Barak, for people who do not know who he was, he had just bombed Gaza. Ehud Barak also was one of the military unit that went and assassinated Palestinian leaders through the Mossad, which is in the history of people who are knowledgeable about the history of the United States, is very similar to the program of COINTELPRO –

Mansa Musa: That’s right. That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Yeah, in which leaders of the Black movement: Black Panthers, of Puerto Rico movement, of Chicano movement, of Indigenous, Latinos and other movements have been assassinated –

Mansa Musa: That’s right. That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …In order to eliminate our leader, because you know it takes a very long time to grow leadership. Leadership is very, very difficult to grow. They basically either kill people, assassinate them that way, or as they did to Khader Adnan, let them die in prison because they are protesting for very, very simple things, which is against administrative detention. He has been –

Mansa Musa: Stop right there. Stop right there. Explain, because we was investigating this. Explain what administrative detention is, because that’s the tool that the designers is using to, one, detain anyone that stands up and speaks up. But more importantly, it’s being used to keep them isolated. Explain to our viewers what administrative detention is.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Yes. Administrative detention, actually, it’s supposed to be barred by international human rights law. In order to prepare to come on this interview, I went and also checked sources from Amnesty International, from Palestinian prison support organization, Addameer, from Al-Haq, from prisoner support, from Mandela Club. I also looked at B’Tselem, which is an Israeli human rights group. The administrative detention that Israel uses is inherited from British colonial rule, emergency –

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …Of 1945. We’re now talking about settler colonialism inherited from classical colonialism. Emergencies in order, it is part of collective punishment. And it’s specifically targeted towards prisoners who are being held without charges. You actually, if you’re held under administrative detention, you do not know what the charges against you are. There is no due process. All the charges are supposed to be secret, so you can’t defend yourself. You cannot do that.

Israel renews them continuously, and they say, they call it preventive, in the possibility that somebody may actually commit something in the future, which is very inhumane. Also, it’s renewable automatically. Also, it prevents people from defending themselves. So, you’re helpless as a detainee, as a prisoner. You can’t even defend yourself because you do not know what the charges are. The powers are given to the military court, military judges.

Just so people will know what we’re talking about. This is, we’re talking about the military brutal occupation, they have the right to imprison people. They have the right to hold them continuously, again and again. Palestinian prisoners get released, freed Palestinian prisoners, and then this is like a revolving door. They go and arrest them again and again, and then they uphold them.

Part of this is in order to break the spirit of the Palestinian prisoner leaders themselves. Part of it is also collective punishment against the community, against their families, against the communities. It is part of the colonial narratives and methods of submission, subjugation, and defeat. To defeat people, to crush them and to break their will to live life and survive.

I mean, there is a young kid, Manasra. He’s been imprisoned, I don’t know how many years, to over [inaudible] years now.

Mansa Musa: Yeah, I think we did a report on him.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Held in solitary confinement as well. So, this is something that is actually, is supposed to be a deterrence. The problem that Israel doesn’t understand is that Palestinians, like any other people, want to live, and want to live in freedom and in dignity, and they are entitled to do so, like any other people on the face of the earth. So, no matter how many times they arrest and detain people and so on, people are going to resist, and protest, and say to the whole world that this is something wrong.

So, it is actually very inhumane, and it makes the families – And I know because members of my family were arrested under administrative detention. Friends, people we’ve met when we went many times to Palestine, and so on. They explain to you what happens. You don’t know. You have no idea of knowing how to even fight this.

Mansa Musa: Doctor –

Rabab Abdulhadi: It’s not an even playing field. I mean, the occupation in itself, it’s oppressor and oppressed. But on top of that, this also does not even leave you any possibilities to defend yourself, to actually be able to get out of this very, very horrific and brutal treatment.

Mansa Musa: Speaking of protests, okay, let’s go, let’s look at what the form of protest and civil disobedience has been used by people that’s being detained illegally, Abdulhadi. Okay?

So, he went on the hunger strike. Now according to my understanding, this is not the first time he went on a hunger strike. I think one time they went on a hunger strike to protest the administrative detention.

Okay. In this regard, right now, why did this result in his death? Because he knows what this is, he knows the lay of the land in terms of how vicious the Israeli government is. Why did this particular time result in his death?

Rabab Abdulhadi: Maybe we should just back up a little bit just to talk about the hunger strike. Hunger strike is a strategy of nonviolent resistance by people under oppressive conditions. This is something that Gandhi instituted when he was in India. This is the struggle of Bobby Sands and other Irish prisoners in H-Block/Armagh, which ended up in the martyrdom of 10 of them. This is something that Palestinian prisoners have been through many times. And this is also Pelican Bay, as I mentioned, Pelican Bay prisoners who were in solitary confinement for, sometimes 23 hours of the day for many, many months. Sometimes 24 hours a day.

So, people resort to hunger strikes as a way for them to protest their conditions and let the world know that this is something, a serious problem. It’s called, collectively, it’s the battle of [foreign language]. It means “the empty stomach”.

Mansa Musa: Okay.

Rabab Abdulhadi: These are the battles that Palestinian prisoners have gone through multiple times. Sometimes it is against administrative detention, sometimes in order for them to improve the conditions within the prison itself.

For example, the Israeli prison authorities, which is military, state, as well as privately owned, as many of the prisons in the US as well, people profit actually, out of –

Mansa Musa: Right. That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: What they do is, prisoners, for example, sometimes protest because the thickness of the mattress has become so low, or they are not given hygienic… They’re not given treatment, medical. Many of the Palestinian prisoners are not given the… For example, now Walid Daqqa is about to die. He has cancer. They wouldn’t release him. This is something that they have many, many, many oppressive regimes, like the United States, for example, in the case of Albizu Campos has done. They let people die in prison, or they release them immediately right before they die.

Now with the case of Khader Adnan, it’s very different situation. First of all, he’s been in hunger strikes many times. He became very well-known in 2012, in 2012-2013 when he went on hunger strike for many, many months and actually won his freedom as a result. Israel relinquished and he won. His will won, and he was released.

One of the things that has happened for us – And I think this is something for people who work on prison abolition support for prisoners in the United States are aware of it – Because Khader Adnan was the first Palestinian prisoner to send the solidarity message to the hunger strikers in Pelican Bay, as somebody in Palestine, in prison.

This time, what happened to him this time. This time, they arrested him again, under administrative detention again. No charges. He doesn’t know what he is being charged with. He cannot defend himself. This was his way of protesting and saying that, I’m not going to accept this. I’m going to resist, and my resistance is going to be by going on hunger strike, not eating.

Now, Israel has instituted at some point, what they are force-feeding in certain hunger… Doctors, medical associations, including the Israeli Medicine Association, they said that this is inhumane and cruel treatment. This is torture, that you should not be force-feeding prisoners, and so on.

This time, everybody, Khader Adnan’s case became so well-known, people all around the world were rallying for him, and so on. I believe Israel allowed him to die in order for them to send the message to the Palestinians: that we’re going to break you. Israeli general said that Palestinians need to understand in the precipice of their minds that they are a defeated people. This is the goal for the Israeli colonization occupation, to say.

The thing is, is that what happened with Khader Adnan is that he already wrote a message to his wife, to his children, to the community before. He said, I’m not going to give up. This is what’s really interesting, is that nobody, not his family, not his wife, not his children, nobody in the community tried to convince him to back down. They basically, what people said, we support you. We respect your will. We’re going to stand by you, and we… People were actually thinking that, maybe… I think, sometimes people outside of the Palestinian occupied areas colonized by Israel think that maybe there is some humanity in Israel, and there is this whole debate about Israeli “democracy” and Israelis are fighting for it, and so on. But this exposes what Israel is all about. This is a violent settler colonial regime that uses racialized violence and violence to crush people in order to erase the presence of the Palestinian.

Israeli Minister Smotrich last month said that there are no Palestinians. Now the head of the Israeli prison authorities, the minister who’s in charge of what is called internal security is Ben-Gvir, who’s a very well-known racist settler who lives in the colonies on Palestinian land, and who is already instituted, demanded and proposed a bill in the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, to execute Palestinian prisoners. Not only to sentence them to sometimes five, and 10 years and life sentences, but also to execute them because he thinks – And he wrongly thinks – That they can crush the will of the Palestinian people.

Khader Adnan remained until the end, and he was an – Actually, Israel refused to even allow his family to visit him. I mean, this is the height of inhumanity that, when he was about to die, they wouldn’t even let his family come and visit him on his deathbed.

This is, again, a message to the Palestinians: We will crush you, because as you know, brother Mansa, next week is going to be the 70th anniversary of Nakba, the Palestinian Nakba, when Israel was founded and 750,000 Palestinians, three-quarter of a million were uprooted, expelled at gunpoint in order to erase Palestinian presence from their land and replace them with settlers from the US, Europe and other places. Colonists to take over their place.

This is what happened. This time they are trying to say that, look, we’re not going to allow this to happen. But the will of Khader Adnan is very tragic, and it’s very sad that we lost him, because he was an amazing, articulate, outspoken leader, very modest, very humble about all his accomplishments. Quite many times he has been imprisoned, but he also made a model for other Palestinians, what resistance really means. This is, we’re talking about Israel, says, oh, Palestinians practice violence, and so on. This is non-violent resistance.

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …Is resisting by refusing food because he doesn’t even know what he is charged with.

Mansa Musa: Right, right, right. In this country, and that’s the insanity of it, because this country is, taxpayers’ money is going towards propping Israel up. In this country, we have a modicum of due process. Before, when we are arrested, at least we are told what we’re being charged with. The Palestinians and people in the occupied territory, like you say, they don’t have no rights. They don’t have a right to be told what I’m being detained for.

Talk about the impact that his death is having on the Palestinian liberation movement as we speak.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Well, first of all, Palestinians, I mean, everybody is honoring him as a martyr. There has been a general strike and mourning throughout Palestine. Palestinians are not… He’s a martyr, but everybody refuses to call it “natural causes” because there is nothing natural about it. He was assassinated. We are charging Israel with assassination and genocide. His family and people who are supporting him are saying that they’re going to actually take this to the international criminal court.

Mansa Musa: Okay.

Rabab Abdulhadi: To say that Israel needs to be held accountable for that. There are many other Palestinians in prison, and this highlights the case. At any given time, brother Musa, there are at least 5,000, 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including children, including women.

Mansa Musa: I seen it.

Rabab Abdulhadi: You start talking about the situation of imprisonment alone. I’m not talking even about house demotion, I’m not talking about the expulsion, I’m not talking about the killing, and then I’m not talking about the olive trees that are being uprooted.

I mean, this is a wholesale, a comprehensive project in order to get rid of, erase anything called Palestine. I have to say, as a Palestinian scholar, and as a Palestinian organizer, and a Palestinian activist, and a Palestinians who is very much committed to deliberation of Palestine and –

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …All people, I would say, they failed. They failed to erase Palestine. They failed to crush Palestinians. Zionism itself is a passing phenomenon, and they are so desperate. The Zionists and the Israeli regime are so desperate despite getting billions and billions of dollars of US government support, because now we know that, in the grassroots, there is much more support and sympathy with the Palestinians than there is with the Israeli state. Things have changed. Despite all of that, they have failed.

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: But what happens is that bullies become bullier whenever they feel that they lose. The people who are used to violence and oppression and brutality and so on are refusing to get the message that, you need to give it up. You need to stop doing this. And maybe you need to actually think about the Zionists in Israel, and stopping the settler colonial regime in Palestine, so Palestinians have the right to return to their land. Palestinians have the right to enjoy freedom, and dignity, and peace like every other people on the face of the earth.

What happens with the martyrdom and the assassination of Khader Adnan is that it’s giving more resolve to more Palestinian people to resist, to more people who are basically not… Now even the whole question at one point, where you will get arrested, there is torture, of course. It’s always been going on. Torture has always – And it’s actually sanctioned by Israeli government policy. It’s not even hidden. It’s not an overt thing. It’s not like the court –

Mansa Musa: Right, right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: …Waterboarding with the CIA in Guantanamo, which was proven to be illegal and so on, but was practiced, and is still practiced in many court rendition centers. This is something that is sanctioned at the highest echelons of the Israeli government. We’re talking about a criminal state. We’re not really talking about just a few rogue elements who are doing this here and there. We’re talking about a systemic government that is doing this.

They’re so desperate that they are trying to resort to every single means to crush Palestine. They bomb Gaza, they arrest and detain people in the West Bank. They’re shooting to kill. Every single day, there are raids. Every single day, there are raids. Every day, I’m waking up and I find out that there is… I’m really worried because I see more raids into Nablus, and you heard about all the Israeli operations. I have to check with my family, are you okay? Are you alive? What about the people we know? What about other people?

There are some places where I know, actually, personally where there were bombings because I’m from the city. This is my city, and so on. They keep doing this again and again. They crush people. They’re continuing with house demolition, they’re continuing with detention, they’re continuing with harassment, they’re continuing with passing racist laws on the books. All of the stuff, all of the stuff, I’m talking –

Mansa Musa: Hey, this is all –

Rabab Abdulhadi: …Not something that’s done outside of the state. This is state-sanctioned.

Mansa Musa: This is state-sponsored terrorism. This is at the highest form.

Now tell me, Dr. Abdulhadi, what can the international community do to support the Palestinian peoples for their liberation?

Rabab Abdulhadi: Yes, thank you. Well, first of all, people have to refuse to normalize Israeli violence, colonialism, racism, and apartheid.

First of all, you cannot treat Israel as a “normal state”, because Israel refuses to treat itself as a normal state. Nobody is singling out Israel. Israel is singling itself out by actually acting very similar to the apartheid regime in South Africa. Some of our, actually, sisters and brothers of Congress from South Africa say, when they go to Palestine, like the late Bishop Tutu, we’ve seen things worse even than we’ve experienced in South Africa.

I don’t want to rank oppression and I don’t want to say one is worse than the other. Every human life is really important. But it is really important for the international community to hold Israel accountable for what it is doing, and impose sanctions, and participate in the movement for boycott, divestment, and sanctions. Because the bully, again, to go back to the bully.

Mansa Musa: That’s right. That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Bully will never be stopped unless they are held accountable. Never. The abuser, the person who’s always beating up members of their family and so on will never stop unless somebody holds them accountable. Israel needs to be held accountable. That’s what the international committee should definitely be… That needs to be adopted, wide, everywhere around the world.

Secondly, Israel cannot be received in various places as if it is, again, “a normal state”. We’re talking about de-normalizing oppression, de-normalizing injustice. This whole thing about closing embassies around the world, kicking out their ambassadors and so on and so forth, is really, really important.

Countries need to stop any kind of trade agreements with Israel. One of the biggest trade that is going on with Israel is the military, and the “securitized industries” that many of them are hidden, but we’ve seen what happened, for example, in Israel exporting software, spying technologies to violate human rights in Mexico, in the United Arab Emirates, in the Arabian Peninsula, and the people who were supporting the late Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was slaughtered and shot up by the Saudi regime.

So, it’s really, really important for… We know that this is what Israel – Israel, actually, there is an organization in Israel called Who Profits. It’s an Israeli organization. And that organization argues that Israel needs a war every five years in order to say that its tanks and its weapons are tested in battle, in order to be able to sell.

Imagine a regime that actually expels in the industry and the profit of death. What else do you need weapons for? That’s really, really important. In the United States, people have to demand and stop US military and economic aid to the occupation. People have to support the few, very few, but rising members of Congress like Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and others who are demanding that Israel be held accountable. And demanding, actually, implementation of US law. They’re not even being something extra radical. They are saying, there is supposed to be a local end-user certificate that, if you are selling weapons or if you’re getting aid to any country and the country is abusing it, you should stop it.

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: This has been going on again and again. I remember, in the Intifada of the storm – People call it the First Intifada, but I don’t like the name “First” because it implies that this is the first time Palestinian people –

Mansa Musa: Right. Right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: But in the Intifada of the storm, I remember, at that time, Israel closed the schools and universities for five years. A congressman from Wisconsin said that we need to apply the end-user certificate because Israel is preventing people from going to school, to education, universities and so on. All of a sudden, the United States pressured Israel. Israel all of a sudden opens the schools.

These sanctions, these holding people accountable for their actions. I mean, we hold young kids accountable if they abuse or they bully each other in school. We try to hold everybody accountable: the police for killing youth, especially Black and Brown youth, and so on. This is the same. It’s the same. It’s not something… It’s not a novel idea.

Mansa Musa: Thank you, Doc.

Rabab Abdulhadi: It’s an idea that makes common sense, to hold Israel accountable, because that’s the only logic that Israel is going to listen to.

Mansa Musa: That’s right.

Rabab Abdulhadi: To be held accountable. Because it’s actually becoming more and more and more overt by violating people with impunity, violating Palestinians with impunity. It is not okay.

The good news is that we’re getting support from all over the world. More and more and more people around the world are supporting, and more and more people in the United States are supporting Palestinians.

This is also where Israel is actually having a serious problem. Israel lobby industry groups in the US are having a serious problem because they are unable to convince people anymore of what they claim as the humanity of Israel or, as the European Commissioner said two weeks ago, they made the desert bloom.

It’s a ridiculous idea to say Israel made the desert bloom, because if it was a desert and they made it bloom, then where do we come up with all these verses in the holy books that talk about the olives and the figs? I mean, that all of the stuff is already written. If they made the desert bloom, where was the oasis under which Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ? I mean, it doesn’t really make sense.

Mansa Musa: I know.

Rabab Abdulhadi: In any case, this is Israeli, what they call it, [foreign language]. Propaganda.

Mansa Musa: All right. Thank you, Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi. We want to encourage our viewers and our listeners to review all these comments made by Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, and educate yourself, and take a stance.

Like you say, the good news is – And we want to close on this – The good news is people are being made more aware of what’s taking place in the occupied territory and in Palestine. We must encourage everyone to take advantage of this information and make a decision to stand up, because injustice anywhere is justice denied everywhere. Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, we thank you for coming in, we thank you for sharing this, and we thank you for educating our community. We look forward to continuing to work with you.

Rabab Abdulhadi: Thank you. Thank you, brother Musa. Thank you for having me, and thank you for supporting Palestine and freedom everywhere.