Katie Halper: The Hill TV fired me for defending critics of Israel

Censorship of voices supportive of Palestinian liberation from Zionist settler colonialism and occupation is nothing new. Journalists, members of the academy, and even schoolteachers have found themselves out of a job after voicing criticism of Israel in the past. Katie Halper, a popular podcast host and former contributor to The Hill TV’s Rising, is the latest big name casualty of such censorship. Halper had worked for The Hill TV for three years when she was terminated over a dispute with a higher up regarding a monologue in which she defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s description of Israel as an apartheid state. Halper joins The Marc Steiner Show to discuss her firing, the all-around censorship campaign against voices critical of Israel, and their shared political affinities as anti-Zionist Jews.

Katie Halper is a writer, podcast host and video correspondent. She hosts The Katie Halper Show Livestream, podcast and WBAI radio show and co-hosts the podcast and YouTube show Useful Idiots, which she co-founded with Matt Taibbi and currently co-hosts with Aaron Maté while Matt is on book leave. She worked for The Hill TV’s Rising for three years.

