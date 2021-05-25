The violence of Israeli occupation and apartheid has been happening for many years with unceasing support from the U.S. government. This is why many are rightly skeptical that anything will fundamentally change, even with the recent international outcry over Israeli forces’ attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, renewed airstrikes on Gaza, and the forced removal of Palestinian residents from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. However, Palestinian resistance in Israel and the occupied territories, coupled with a growing international wave of resistance to the occupation, and solidarity with the people of Palestine, is reaching unprecedented levels, prompting many to wonder if the tide may actually be turning.

In this urgent episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” we bring you on-the-ground reports from Palestine and from the U.S. and Canada, where Jewish and Palestinian-American activists are fighting to end the occupation. In the first segment, Marc speaks with Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss Yumna Patel, who’s been reporting on the ground in the West Bank for five years, about what she’s been seeing and reporting on these past two weeks. Then, we discuss the efforts of Palestinian-Americans in the U.S. to resist the occupation with Sammy Alqasem, Palestinian-American organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement in North America, and Laura Albast, Palestinian-American journalist, translator, digital content editor, and organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement in North America.

Lastly, we kick off our ongoing series “Not in Our Name,” which will highlight the diverse voices of Jewish activists, artists, intellectuals, and others who are speaking out against the Israeli occupation. In the first installment of this series, Marc chats with Israeli-Canadian journalist, documentary filmmaker, and former TRNN Israel/Palestine correspondent Lia Tarachansky, as well as artist, author, and author of “Drawing Blood” and “Brothers of the Gun” (co-authored with Marwan Hisham), Molly Crabapple.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday on TRNN.