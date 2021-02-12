Israel’s vaccine apartheid is killing Palestinians
As COVID-19 continues to wreak deadly havoc, Israel touts record-setting efforts to inoculate its citizens while denying Palestinians in occupied territories life-saving vaccines. This is no accident: It is political, deliberate, and must be stopped.
A Palestinian health worker gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Dura hospital, west the West Bank city of Hebron, on February 4, 2021. Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images
From Amnesty International to Human Rights Watch, international groups have condemned the systematic COVID-19 vaccine apartheid in Israel and Palestine. The Israeli government and its supporters, however, maintain that it is not responsible for providing vaccines to Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territories.
In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” we’re joined by Palestinian physician, public health scholar, and Al-Shabaka policy analyst Dr. Osama Tanous, along with filmmaker and journalist Lia Tarachansky, to discuss how denying Palestinians access to COVID-19 vaccines is a deliberate, political decision and a horrifying feature of the colonial structure of Israeli occupation.
Marc Steiner, interim co-Editor at TRNN, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on issues of social justice. He walked his first picket line at age 13 and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested for Civil Rights protests, in the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught Theatre for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993 through 1997 his signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR – which Marc co-founded – and Morgan State University’s WEAA.