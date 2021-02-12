From Amnesty International to Human Rights Watch, international groups have condemned the systematic COVID-19 vaccine apartheid in Israel and Palestine. The Israeli government and its supporters, however, maintain that it is not responsible for providing vaccines to Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territories.

In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” we’re joined by Palestinian physician, public health scholar, and Al-Shabaka policy analyst Dr. Osama Tanous, along with filmmaker and journalist Lia Tarachansky, to discuss how denying Palestinians access to COVID-19 vaccines is a deliberate, political decision and a horrifying feature of the colonial structure of Israeli occupation.

