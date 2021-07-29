Inside the deadly fight to save a Palestinian village from illegal Israeli settlements
Since May, Palestinians in the village of Beita, located in the northern occupied West Bank, have been protesting every day against illegal Israeli settlements—and the response has been severe and deadly.
A Palestinian demonstrator holds up "peace" signs as tires burn in the background. Since May, Palestinians have been protesting against the expansion of the Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar in the village of Beita, located near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Photo taken on June 23, 2021 by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images.
In early May, a group of Israeli settlers arrived with caravans and set up an illegal outpost on the top of Jabal Sabih on the outskirts of Beita, which is located in the northern occupied West Bank. Since then, every single day for more than two months, Palestinian protests against the settlements in the village have been nonstop—and the Israeli response to these protests has been severe and deadly.
Yumna Patel, the Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss, went to Beita to cover this important story, producing a powerful short documentary, ‘Beita Is Undefeatable’, that details the on-the-ground struggle of Palestinians fighting against the violence of occupation. As part of TRNN’s partnership with Mondoweiss, we are publishing this documentary on our channel, along with an exclusive interview with Yumna Patel conducted by Marc Steiner, host of The Marc Steiner Show, which premieres every Tuesday on TRNN.
