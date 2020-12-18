Congress can unthinkingly allocate billions in new defense funding and the media won’t bat an eye; Meanwhile, passing critical stimulus legislation to help millions of Americans is like squeezing blood from a stone. Why? Because capitalism.
Taya Graham
Host & Producer
Before joining TRNN as an investigative journalist, Taya worked in Baltimore’s neighborhoods of color for years as an advocate and was awarded the Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Torchbearer Award and YANA’s (You Are Never Alone) “Love in Action” award. Her years of outreach to underserved communities have uniquely prepared her to connect with city residents. Now she cultivates relationships with Baltimore’s citizens to cover the stories on the ground.