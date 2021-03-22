In this special episode of “Working People,” we chat with internationally acclaimed author and bestselling historian Rick Perlstein. As a child of the bourgeoisie himself, Rick offers a unique view into the interior lives of society’s “upper crust” and the stories its members tell themselves to justify their class position.
- Rick’s website and Twitter page
- Jason Saltoun-Ebin, HuffPost, “‘The Invisible Bridge’: 10 or So Questions with Rick Perlstein“
- Maximillian Alvarez & Bama Athreya, “Uber vs. Aslam, California’s Prop 22, & Fighting for the Global Rights of Gig Workers – LRPN Livestream”
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
- Carroll, “Billionaire”