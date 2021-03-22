In this special episode of “Working People,” we chat with internationally acclaimed author and bestselling historian Rick Perlstein. As a child of the bourgeoisie himself, Rick offers a unique view into the interior lives of society’s “upper crust” and the stories its members tell themselves to justify their class position.

