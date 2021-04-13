From endless wars and imperialist violence to racist systems of oppression and climate destruction, the battles poor and working people face around the globe are as daunting as they are numerous. What will it take to build a grassroots movement that not only combats these destructive forces, but understands them as fundamentally interconnected? In the first segment of this week’s blockbuster “Marc Steiner Show” (now premiering every Tuesday), we talk about what such a movement can look like with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice.

Then, in our second segment, we talk with Congressman John Sarbanes, U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 3rd congressional district, who introduced H.R.1, the For the People Act, in the House of Representatives. Marc and Rep. Sarbanes discuss H.R.1 and what it would do to restore and protect voting rights in the U.S. They also discuss the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 in the context of the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd.

