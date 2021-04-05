The 13th Amendment has created an inhumane (but perfectly legal) system in which multinational corporations are able to regularly exploit prison slave labor in the U.S. for profit. In this special, extended episode of “Rattling the Bars,” TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway is joined by Dr. Joy James and Dr. Asatar Bair to discuss the persistent use of prison labor in the U.S. and how people can organize to abolish it.

Dr. James is a world-renowned scholar and activist, an Ebenezer Fitch Professor of Humanities at Williams College, and the author of numerous books, including “Resisting State Violence,” “States of Confinement: Policing, Detention, and Prisons,” and “Seeking the Beloved Community: A Feminist Race Reader.” Dr. Bair is an international public scholar, a professor of economics at Riverside City College, and the author of “Prison Labor in the United States: An Economic Analysis.”

Eddie Conway

Executive Producer

Eddie Conway is an Executive Producer of The Real News Network. He is the host of the TRNN show Rattling the Bars. He is Chairman of the Board of Ida B's Restaurant, and the author of two books: Marshall Law: The Life & Times of a Baltimore Black Panther and The Greatest Threat: The Black Panther Party and COINTELPRO. A former member of the Black Panther Party, Eddie Conway is an internationally known political prisoner for over 43 years, a long time prisoners' rights organizer in Maryland, the co-founder of the Friend of a Friend mentoring program, and the President of Tubman House Inc. of Baltimore. He is a national and international speaker and has several degrees.