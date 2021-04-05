The 13th Amendment has created an inhumane (but perfectly legal) system in which multinational corporations are able to regularly exploit prison slave labor in the U.S. for profit. In this special, extended episode of “Rattling the Bars,” TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway is joined by Dr. Joy James and Dr. Asatar Bair to discuss the persistent use of prison labor in the U.S. and how people can organize to abolish it.

Dr. James is a world-renowned scholar and activist, an Ebenezer Fitch Professor of Humanities at Williams College, and the author of numerous books, including “Resisting State Violence,” “States of Confinement: Policing, Detention, and Prisons,” and “Seeking the Beloved Community: A Feminist Race Reader.” Dr. Bair is an international public scholar, a professor of economics at Riverside City College, and the author of “Prison Labor in the United States: An Economic Analysis.”