The wave of grassroots worker organizing is spreading to different industries and businesses around the country, including those that have notoriously resisted any and all unionization efforts in the past. The Home Depot, the single largest home improvement retail company in the US, is one of those businesses, and there is a union drive underway as we speak at a store in Philadelphia. As Johan Furman writes at More Perfect Union, “On Monday, September 19, workers filed a petition to organize a union among 276 workers at a Home Depot in northeast Philadelphia. If successful, the independent union would be the first at the home repair chain, the fifth-largest private employer in the U.S.” We talk to Vince Quiles, who’s worked at the northeast Philly store for five years and is one of the worker-organizers leading the drive to become the first unionized Home Depot location in the country.

Additional links/info below…

Permanent links below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)

Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song

Post-Production: Jules Taylor

Transcript

The transcript of this story is in progress and will be made available as soon as possible.