The Police Accountability Report examines the arrest and prosecution of Texas resident Randal Thompson for drugs found in a car he bought at a police auction. The story highlights a continuing trend in law enforcement of apparent policing for profit, which has lead to billions of dollars in property seized from people who have not been convicted of a crime.

Randal Thompson is a Texas resident and the author of “Heroin, Meth and Death,” a book that recounts his encounters with law enforcement and his perspective on the continuing damage wrought by the drug war.