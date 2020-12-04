The Police Accountability Report examines the arrest and prosecution of Texas resident Randal Thompson for drugs found in a car he bought at a police auction. The story highlights a continuing trend in law enforcement of apparent policing for profit, which has lead to billions of dollars in property seized from people who have not been convicted of a crime.

Randal Thompson is a Texas resident and the author of “Heroin, Meth and Death,” a book that recounts his encounters with law enforcement and his perspective on the continuing damage wrought by the drug war. 

Taya Graham

Host & Producer
Before joining TRNN as an investigative journalist, Taya worked in Baltimore’s neighborhoods of color for years as an advocate and was awarded the Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Torchbearer Award and YANA’s (You Are Never Alone) “Love in Action” award. Her years of outreach to underserved communities have uniquely prepared her to connect with city residents. Now she cultivates relationships with Baltimore’s citizens to cover the stories on the ground.