In a brazen effort to make political hay out of the right-wing culture wars, Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has signed a slew of bills into law that, among other things, target transgender student athletes, further criminalize protests, limit voting rights, and surveil the political leanings of college professors, staff, and students. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks with Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani about the cynical machinations behind the right’s legislative onslaught in Florida and the real-world harm these new bills will do. Eskamani is a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing the 47th district in Orange County.

In our second segment, we talk to Current Affairs Amusements and Managing Editor Lyta Gold about her recent piece in the Current Affairs magazine, “Nation of Bones,” which explores the cultural tools we have (and the kind of artistic outlets we need) to confront the traumatic experience of COVID-19 and mass death.

