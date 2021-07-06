In a brazen effort to make political hay out of the right-wing culture wars, Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has signed a slew of bills into law that, among other things, target transgender student athletes, further criminalize protests, limit voting rights, and surveil the political leanings of college professors, staff, and students. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks with Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani about the cynical machinations behind the right’s legislative onslaught in Florida and the real-world harm these new bills will do. Eskamani is a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing the 47th district in Orange County.

In our second segment, we talk to Current Affairs Amusements and Managing Editor Lyta Gold about her recent piece in the Current Affairs magazine, “Nation of Bones,” which explores the cultural tools we have (and the kind of artistic outlets we need) to confront the traumatic experience of COVID-19 and mass death.

Studio/Production/Post Production: Stephen Frank

Marc Steiner

Host, The Marc Steiner Show

Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.
 
