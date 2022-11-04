Leo Grant Jr. poses at his home in South Bay, Fla. Grant, a former felon, voted in the 2020 election after being told he was eligible to do so despite his felony record. He was later arrested for voter fraud. Photo by Josh Ritchie for The Washington Post via Getty Images.
20 formerly incarcerated people in Florida are facing charges for exercising their right to vote in the 2020 election. In 2018, a ballot referendum in Florida passed Amendment Four, granting certain former felons the right to vote. While the victory of Amendment Four was celebrated by many, lawmakers in Florida had other plans. A law was passed through the state legislature which stipulated that former felons eligible to vote under Amendment Four could only do so if they paid all their outstanding fines and fees. This legal loophole is now being used to charge formerly incarcerated Floridians with voter fraud. Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani joins The Real News editor-in-chief Maximillian Alvarez and Rattling the Bars co-host Mansa Musa to explain what’s behind this latest attack on voting rights.
Anna Vishkaee Eskamani is a member of the Florida House of Representatives from the 47th district in Orange County.
