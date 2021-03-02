In this episode, we talk to Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the United Church of Rogers Park in Chicago and the Institute for Christian Socialism. We talk about Pastor Joyce’s life and path to being a full-time pastor and about the community she serves. We also discuss the work of ministry: What is it like to be a worker who works in the church? What is the relationship between the higher calling—the vocation of being a pastor—and the daily labor that goes into fulfilling that role in the church and the community?

Lindsey's Twitter page

United Church of Rogers Park website, Facebook page, and Twitter page

The Institute for Christian Socialism website and Twitter page

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)

Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”

The Trumpeteers, “Little Wooden Church”