In a society increasingly driven by science and technology, world religions and the communities they inspire remain a vast and rock-solid political force. Going by the numbers alone, Pew Research Center estimated in 2015 that there were over 5 billion people of faith in our contemporary world, belonging to Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and other faith-based cosmologies, including Indigenous and Native belief systems. Despite their outsized influence on so many aspects of our personal, social, and political lives, religious thinking and morality don’t have a strong foothold in debates over a number of critical issues confronting our world today, including climate change and environmental justice, consumer capitalism, and solidarity struggles.

In this four-part series, host and climate correspondent Aman Azhar shines a light on how faith-based cosmologies inform and influence our political conduct, even in the most intimate of ways. These interdisciplinary conversations with thought leaders from different faith groups explore the intersections of religion and the politics of climate change. What sort of political actions do—and can—these worldviews inspire? Do the gods and followers of Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism have a say in the future of our warming planet? If the answer is a resounding “Yes,” then why can’t we hear their voices more in popular media? Have they been muted? If so, why (and by whom)?

In Part 4 of “Faith and the Fight Against Climate Change,” Aman Azhar engages Codi Norred—director of Interfaith Power and Light—a national nonprofit working with hundreds of congregations and faith organizations across America “to save energy, go green and respond to climate change.” The conversation ponders how faith ties into the quest for sustainable living and whether there’s a consensus between various faith groups in the United States on tackling the climate emergency. Norred argues faith groups are uniquely situated as organizations that think about morality as a way of being and caring for the neighbors and the planet. But the question remains if the faith has enough pull on the faithful given the competition from science, consumer culture and wholesale media punditry.