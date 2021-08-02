After failing to extend the pandemic-related moratorium on evictions before leaving for a six-week recess, Congress has left millions at the mercy of landlords. “This is not OK. We cannot allow humans—7 million of them, possibly—over the next few weeks to be sent out to the streets,” said Rep. Cori Bush, who experienced homelessness herself before she was elected to represent Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Bush has been sleeping outside of the US Capitol since Friday, July 30, to demand Democrats reinstate the national moratorium on evictions, and to advocate for the passage of the Unhoused Bill of Rights, which aims to eradicate homelessness by 2025.
Jaisal Noor
Reporter
Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio News, Democracy Now! and The Indypendent.
Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.
