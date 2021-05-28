As the world of digital media becomes more and more saturated, it’s harder than ever for left-leaning independent media to make an impact. TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez talks to journalist Laura Flanders, who interviews forward-thinking people about the key questions of our time, about the importance of independent media’s mission to deliver us to one another.
Maximillian Alvarez
Editor-in-Chief
Maximillian Alvarez is the editor-in-chief of The Real News Network, and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.
