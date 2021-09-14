It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Since then, the US has channeled an unfathomable amount of its resources into the military-industrial complex, accelerating its metamorphosis into a nonstop engine of war and militarization with a decaying civil society attached to it. For the past 20 years, as the authors of a bombshell report by the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies have estimated, endless militarization since 9/11 has cost the US a staggering $21 trillion.

In the first segment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, we talk with Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, and one of the co-authors of the report, which is titled State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11.

