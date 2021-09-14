It's urgent—can you help us meet our September fundraising goal of $50,000?Donate now.
A new report from the Institute for Policy Studies calculates that the cost of US militarization since 9/11 is a staggering $21 trillion. Can we ever recoup all those social and economic resources siphoned off by the military-industrial complex?
Members of the US Army finish parking a Bradley fighting vehicle in front of the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' celebration on July 3, 2019, in Washington, DC. President Trump delivered a speech at the memorial with military hardware on display including tanks, and flyovers by military aircraft. Mark Wilson/Getty Images.
It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Since then, the US has channeled an unfathomable amount of its resources into the military-industrial complex, accelerating its metamorphosis into a nonstop engine of war and militarization with a decaying civil society attached to it. For the past 20 years, as the authors of a bombshell report by the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies have estimated, endless militarization since 9/11 has cost the US a staggering $21 trillion.
In the first segment of this week’s Marc Steiner Show, we talk with Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, and one of the co-authors of the report, which is titled State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11.
Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.