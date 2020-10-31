Join Cornel West and Tricia Rose of The Tight Rope and The Real News Network staff for our live election 2020 coverage on Tuesday, November 3rd, from 6:00pm-12:00am ET. We are teaming up with The Tight Rope podcast to provide in-depth conversations about national and state election results as well as the future of the country and the movement.

Special guests include Marianne Williamson, Bhaskar Sunkara, Eddie Glaude, Father Michael Pfleger, Kshama Sawant, Christian Scott, Parker Molloy, Angela Lang, Akela Lacy, Franca Muller Paz, and more.

Find us live right here, on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. (Links don’t exist yet – check back soon!)