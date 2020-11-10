Support radically independent journalism.

Donate now

Investigative journalist Justine Barron and journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater join us for the discussion.

The Disabled have loudly pointed out the gaping fails in the healthcare system and the inaccessibility that exclude many in our society. We talk to journalist Justine Barron about how the COVID pandemic made it so that we can no longer ignore how denying disabled rights is denying human rights.

Kim Brown

Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.