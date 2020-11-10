Investigative journalist Justine Barron and journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater join us for the discussion.

The Disabled have loudly pointed out the gaping fails in the healthcare system and the inaccessibility that exclude many in our society. We talk to journalist Justine Barron about how the COVID pandemic made it so that we can no longer ignore how denying disabled rights is denying human rights.