For over 60 years, the United States has effectively jailed the country of Cuba through illegal political intervention and economic war. And yet, while facing continued economic strangulation and political vilification, the socialist republic has survived. Recently, the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) and Pastors for Peace held a virtual gathering with Alejandro García del Toro, second head of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington DC, to discuss the ongoing US blockade of Cuba and Cuba’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode of Rattling the Bars, we explore key takeaways from the virtual gathering and highlight clips from some of the speeches given by Ambassador García del Toro, Gail Walker (executive director of IFCO), and Samira Addrey (a graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba).

Clips from virtual gathering provided by the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) and Pastors for Peace.