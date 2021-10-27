The mysterious death of Rey Rivera made national headlines when the case was investigated on the Netflix reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, which became the number one show on the popular streaming platform. Many viewers who have learned about the case are skeptical of the police theory that the young filmmaker jumped to his death from the roof of the Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood. In Part 1 of this three-part podcast series, TRNN investigative reporters Taya Graham and Stephen Janis re-open the unsettling case that has captivated audiences and amateur detectives alike, exploring new evidence that points to a more sinister theory of how Rey Rivera died.

This podcast was originally published on Oct. 13, 2020.

Transcript

Stephen Janis: Anyone who watches crime dramas could reasonably conclude that when someone is murdered, barring bizarre and extenuating circumstances, the case is solved. That is, through high tech forensics, moral resolve, or simply the near mythic competence of American law enforcement, killers are ultimately sent to jail. But as an investigative reporter who has worked in one of the most violent cities in the country for nearly 15 years, I can tell you, this is not true.

Taya Graham: And that is the point of this podcast, because unsolved killings represent more than just statistics. It’s a psychic toll of stories untold that infects an entire community. The final violent moments of a victim’s life that remain shrouded in mystery.

Stephen Janis: I’m Stephen Janis.

Taya Graham: I’m Taya Graham.

Stephen Janis: And we are investigative reporters who live in Baltimore city.

Taya Graham: Welcome to The Land of the Unsolved.

Welcome to The Land of the Unsolved, the podcast that explores both the evidence and the politics of unsolved murder in Baltimore. Today, we’re going to revisit a case that has received international attention. A mysterious death that still continues to reverberate throughout the city.

Stephen Janis: It’s the death of Ray Rivera, the 32-year-old filmmaker that disappeared from his North Baltimore home in May of 2006.

Taya Graham: By now, thanks to the Netflix show, Unsolved Mysteries, the entire world knows the story. Rivera left his home in a rush carrying only his keys and a credit card, never to be heard from again. Eight days later, his partially decomposed body was found in the conference room of the Belvedere hotel in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Stephen Janis: A hole in the roof above where Ray lay led some to say he committed suicide. The theory was that he jumped to his death for reasons that remain unknown. But others, like his family, vehemently disagreed. Shortly after he was found I spoke to his wife, Allison, and his brother, Angel, and they were adamant. Ray had every reason to live.

Taya Graham: That’s because Ray was newly wed. He had just started his own film production company. He was planning to move back to California, where he had met his wife, and he just finished a screenplay. Hardly the life story of a man who was going to kill himself.

Stephen Janis: But again, there was a hole in the roof. The mysterious sequence of events that led to his disappearance, hints of danger before he died, including twice when an alarm went off in his home.

Taya Graham: But much of that evidence didn’t make sense. Ray didn’t tell anyone where he was heading the day he disappeared. Found on the roof near the hole where he died, one flip flop and a cell phone, not broken, but in full working order. And even more troubling, no witnesses who had seen him at the hotel. Surveillance video of the upper floors of the hotel inexplicably erased. His car was found in a lot nearby, but there was little indication of how it was parked there. All of it intriguing, but not conclusive.

Stephen Janis: And that was the problem with the case. With so little direct evidence, it’s hard to draw conclusions, except one: That Ray, for reasons unknown, had jumped or been pushed from somewhere, that somehow he had made his way to the top of the Belvedere hotel or the adjacent parking garage and jumped, or was pushed, to his death.

Taya Graham: It’s worth noting that Ray, a tall, handsome water polo player was hardly someone who could sneak into a public building and leap into the abyss unnoticed. He had the appearance and demeanor of someone who stood and always left an impression. That fact by itself made the idea he fell from a height even harder to believe.

Stephen Janis: And then there was his family. I spent many hours talking to his wife, Allison, listening to her talk about the man she called her soulmate, recounting his ambitions to make a movie about a water polo player, and his generosity of spirit, and his love for family and friends. The bottom line, there was simply no evidence Ray had ever considered or would consider suicide.

Taya Graham: Still, there was the hole. The gap in a flimsily constructed roof that kept the focus of the police staring upward to the ledge of the building, both hard to access, and even harder to comprehend as the place where Ray spent his final moments. A fact that allowed investigators to write the case off as suicide and the medical examiner to rule Ray’s death as undetermined, leaving the case in limbo and his family in despair.

Stephen Janis: But enter Unsolved Mysteries, the Netflix reboot, which highlighted Ray’s death in its first episode. The show was a massive hit, reaching number one in the country and putting Ray’s death on center stage. Since then myself and investigative reporter Jayne Miller, who appeared on the show, have received dozens of tips. And among them was one that caught our attention. Not because it referred to a specific person, but because it addressed the most problematic aspect of the case.

Taya Graham: The person in question is a scientist, not a cop. Her name is Miryam Moya, and she specializes in studying the impact of accidents on the human body, among other disciplines.

Miryam Moya: I’m a forensic expert that has been, and can be, called upon to testify at trial. These include homicide cases, vehicular and otherwise, using the technique of aviation mechanics as applied to impact, which is exactly what I’ve done in this case. I conducted an analysis as to whether the injuries coincide with what is alleged to have caused them. I’m a postgraduate level criminal justice professor at the United Nations University, and have experience in educating world leaders on issues relating to conservation, safety, maintenance, and security of road and traffic matters.

Stephen Janis: During our first interview, we discussed the trajectory of Ray’s fall, how she, like other people, suspected his leap off the top of the Belvedere was improbable.

Taya Graham: That of course was due to the speed Ray would’ve been traveling to land where he did on the second floor concourse.

Stephen Janis: But during our discussions we learned she had not seen the autopsy, a piece of information she felt could help her really delve into the details and come up with a fresh perspective on Ray’s death.

Taya Graham: And so we provided it to her. And a week later, she’d come up with one of the most intriguing theories on what happened in May of 2006 that we have heard yet. First, she had much to say about the extent of Ray’s injuries, especially how his injuries were distributed across his body.

Miryam Moya: The conclusion of the autopsy, of course, I didn’t have much information about it before, but from what I’ve seen now, after reviewing it, and what stands out to me now… I’m not a medical doctor, but I’ve conducted many autopsies, particularly autopsies involving incidents like motor vehicle accidents, et cetera, throughout my career. What I see, is that it’s impossible that someone can land feet first through that hole in the roof, like he supposedly fell through, because he had a fractured tibia and fibula on his leg to such an extent that the bone was sticking out, but only on the right side. But he didn’t have these injuries to the left leg. And it would be impossible for him to land on one leg, and have the other one not fracture also.

He also had injuries and fractures to his groin and pelvis. But again, only on the right side, not on the left. It is impossible for him to land on one leg and land on his feet. And from the positioning of his body, it is evident that he would’ve had to have landed feet first. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have had those leg injuries.

Taya Graham: But what was most intriguing was her sense that Ray’s injuries were much more similar to what she had witnessed studying car accidents. That Ray had not fallen from a building, but was hit by a car.

Miryam Moya: After reviewing the autopsy, I’ve determined his injuries correspond more to someone who has been run over by a car. Because in those cases, there are specific areas that will break like the sternum. Yes, as was shown in the autopsy. But he does not have any arm breaks or left leg breaks. He has injuries throughout different areas of his body. He has contusions, lacerations, and other injuries on his skin that correspond more with being hit or beaten in some fashion. They don’t correspond to falling from a building. He would not have been able to land vertically. At any rate, if he were to throw himself off the parking garage, which is 7.71 meters, around 20 something feet or more, he would’ve landed in a horizontal position, never a vertical one. So he could only land feet or head first.

Taya Graham: A conclusion that made her question the suicide theory.

Miryam Moya: When a suicide victim lands on their feet, their head is still going to split. You can think of it like, and it’s been described like, cracking a Chestnut, for example. Because the cranium splits completely, like a shell would on a nut. Raised cranial bones are broken, but not to the extent we would see from someone who had fallen from a height of… His cranium would have split entirely, and his arms have no fractures. Plus, there are no abrasions or fractures in his left leg.

Another detail is that the broken flip flop that is of the shoes he had on, those flip flops, it’s only slightly scuffed. And it is the strap of the right sandal that is a bit broken. The right side, which corresponds to the side of the body with the most damage where there are broken leg bones. On the left side, the sandal for the left foot is intact. So the hit or hits, or simply if it was a car that hit him and ran him over, these impacts would’ve come from the right side. When he falls, if he were to fall, it would have to be through the hole. He wouldn’t have fallen on his right side. He would’ve had to fall vertically. So the injuries would’ve shown up equally on both sides of the body. That’s just how it works. So that’s the way it is.

Stephen Janis: Now, it’s important to remember that the medical examiner here still believes Ray fell from a height. I also ran those conclusions by noted pathologist, Dr. Sorell Whit, a doctor who has performed many high profile autopsies, and he felt the ME’s conclusion was right.

Taya Graham: But what is most intriguing about her theory, is that it explains a great deal about the case that has thus far been inexplicable. Why didn’t anyone see Ray in the building? If he had jumped, why didn’t anyone recall hearing anything?

Stephen Janis: Why would a young man so afraid of heights either voluntarily, or even under duress, throw himself off the top of a building? Why doesn’t any of it add up?

Taya Graham: Which is why Myra’s perspective is so compelling.

Miryam Moya: Because a death can happen in one of three ways. You’re either thrown from, you jump from, or you fall from the building. Homicide, suicide, or accident. And it wasn’t an accident because I mean, you’re not just going to scale like 35 meters up or 40 meters, roughly 114 to 130 feet. It’s not an accident because you’re not up there working, for example, on or in the building. So only two options are left, suicide or homicide. And when the suicide theory doesn’t correspond to the hole and where the body would’ve landed, what you have left is homicide. Why? Because the physical evidence, the evidence left at the scene, as well as the evidence as to the state of his injuries and the marks to his body, shows that it couldn’t have been a suicide.

Taya Graham: If Ray didn’t fall, if his injuries don’t match the profile of a suicide from a height, if the hole in the ceiling is nothing more than a ruse, well then suddenly the case of Ray Rivera becomes much less of a mystery, and more a tale of murder most foul.

Stephen Janis: And to discuss the implications of that, we’re joined by investigative reporter, Jayne Miller. So we’re here with Jayne, investigative reporter, the best investigative reporter in Baltimore, I think, Jayne Miller, right?

Taya Graham: Absolutely.

Stephen Janis: I think we can all agree on that. Who probably knows more about this story than anyone. And I guess that the most interesting thing about what we just heard, is this analysis that it’s mathematically impossible for him to have jumped and to land where he landed, at least off the… We’ll start with the building first. Jayne, what are your thoughts about that? Because, always it’s been this sense that he jumped or fell from somewhere. But now she’s saying, at least from the hotel perspective, that’s not possible. What comes to mind when you hear that?

Jayne Miller: Well that’s been really a question from the beginning, and I think part of the fuel for this question is the lack of evidence of anybody seeing him in the building. As we know that there’s just nobody that puts him in the building in that period of time, that he would have to be in the building to end up in that room, which was part of the building on the ground floor or on a lower floor. And so the fact that you have that hole, and that question, allows for consideration of other theories. And then when you add that Allison Rivera hired an engineer to do a calculation that calculated he would have to have been traveling at 11 and a half miles per hour to reach that point, and that’s nearly impossible to reach that with that. There’s not a whole lot of distance up there on the top of that roof.

And certainly you couldn’t reach that crawling along the ledge. So I think that the analysis that says, wait a minute, we can’t make this work. It’s not surprising. And it is only exacerbated by the lack of conflicting evidence to a theory like that. So some people theorize, oh, he had to come out of a helicopter. You know, when you… Let’s go back. When you think about how this all unfolded, again, because there is no witness that puts him in any part of that building of the Belvedere. It was just kind of an automatic assumption. Oh, the body’s on the floor in that room, hole is in the roof, and okay, well then he must have gone through the roof.

Stephen Janis: Right. And that’s what’s interesting. We’ve always been working out that assumption that because there’s a hole and there’s a body underneath it, he comes off the roof.

Jayne Miller: And because there are certain things that belong to him, glasses flip – Whatever, cell phone, on that surface of the roof that had the hole in it then, oh, well he had to go through the roof. And then you look at the… Which we have video from when this happened from our helicopter, that really shows the size of the hole is, the size of the hole indicates he would have to go perfectly. Something would have to go through straight through vertically.

Taya Graham: Exactly.

Jayne Miller: Can’t go splat, can’t go… It’s not that the roof caved in, in any fashion, it looks like something went through a weakened spot of it. That’s what it looks like. So it is almost… You’d almost expect there to be conflicting theories.

Stephen Janis: Right.

Jayne Miller: Because there’s just no evidence to explain why he was in that building.

Taya Graham: I also think it’s interesting that Ms. Moya said that if he had come off the parking garage, he would’ve made an elongated hole.

Jayne Miller: He would have to.

Taya Graham: What do you think of that?

Jayne Miller: That’s right. No, I agree. I mean, if you stand on the parking garage at any point where he would have to be to get to that point, it’s a long way. It’s a stretch from the parking garage. There’s been discussion of whether he was hit on the parking deck and propelled. But still if that was hit by a vehicle or something like that, I mean, again, this is a case with wide open theories. And so, but again, that would require a different kind of hole in the roof than we have.

Stephen Janis: Well, and so it’s interesting because we went even deeper into this. She went even deeper and said, and this is another component of that. So let’s recap, we have this situation where he couldn’t have come off… It looks very likely that there’s not a point where he could have come off that makes any sense with the hole and where his body was. Right?

Jayne Miller: And the injuries.

Stephen Janis: And yeah. So it almost makes it seem impossible. But the next thing she looked at were the injuries, which I thought was even more interesting because she’s saying, one half of his body has injuries that are much more reminiscent of being hit by a car or some other type of injury rather than falling because…

Jayne Miller: Brutalized.

Stephen Janis: Yeah, right.

Jayne Miller: Very brutalizing injuries. And there’s a lack of certain injuries, if I recall correctly. Didn’t have a broken neck.

Stephen Janis: Right.

Jayne Miller: Had really only superficial injuries in certain cases.

Stephen Janis: Yeah.

Jayne Miller: His hands weren’t injured.

Stephen Janis: Right. And she fixated on that. Because she said, if he had been falling, let’s say head first, he would’ve put his hands out.

Jayne Miller: One would think.

Stephen Janis: One would think. But he had very few abrasions in that area.

Jayne Miller: And then he has that really severe leg injury.

Stephen Janis: One leg.

Jayne Miller: Compounded. Correct. Compound fractured.

Stephen Janis: Which she said is another reason that it’s impossible for him to have fallen from a height, because only one leg is a compound fracture, and said much more reminiscent of having something roll over half your body or something.

Jayne Miller: Or in a way that you would be struck by something, that’s correct. That’s correct.

Stephen Janis: Right, right. So what do you think, I mean, do you think this is leading up to the idea that maybe this was a great case of misdirection, where we’re all supposed to look up at the hotel?

Jayne Miller: That’s a really good question.

Stephen Janis: And keep talking about him getting…

Jayne Miller: About the hotel. About the hotel building, coming off the roof.

Stephen Janis: Coming off the roof. And, but on the other hand, with her conclusions, it seems pretty clear that it’s mathematically and physically impossible that he fell off the building. So are we looking at something where it’s time to start considering a different theory that he was put in that room? What do you think?

Jayne Miller: Well, yeah, sure. And I think that, look, we all know that this is Baltimore, which has year after year after year, including at that time in the mid 2000s, has a very high homicide rate. So the homicide division of the Baltimore Police Department is built to investigate your typical homicide. I hate to call any homicide typical, but in Baltimore we have a particular characteristic of our homicides, which generally nine times out of ten involve gunshots, involve some kind of dispute, turf war, whatever between people who know one another, are acquainted with one another. So the kind of investigation that homicide detectives in a city like Baltimore do most of the time involves shell casings, security camera video.

Stephen Janis: Right.

Taya Graham: Right.

Jayne Miller: Maybe a witness that wants to drop a dime on someone, maybe an informant, that’ll give you some information. Maybe every once in a while some DNA evidence or fingerprint evidence that really can come through for you, but certainly not… This is not a typical case that any homicide division in a municipal police department is going to handle. And you just have a lot of entanglements to the life of Ray Rivera at the time of his demise. And without clear evidence that he took his own life, and without clear evidence that someone else took his life, that you’re in this place. And sure, I think that it would be really a useful exercise for someone to really try to figure out what happened here and to go back through… I mean, there are people that I’m sure that, based on how quickly the posture of this case went to suicide at the time in May of 2006, I’m sure there are a whole lot of people that have never been questioned.

Stephen Janis: That seems clear. One thing, we have some notes from the detectives and we’re going to be looking at those, but the investigation only went on for a couple weeks.

Jayne Miller: Oh, and it very quickly went to suicide. And that again was, I’ve pointed out a couple of times about the timing here. I mean, think about what was going on in May, in the summer of 2006. We had Mayor Martin O’Malley, who had run for mayor on the promise of lowering the number of homicides.

Taya Graham: Right.

Jayne Miller: And never really hit that number, but definitely was trying to run on a record of violent crime reduction. And right smack in the middle of that you’ve got this case involving a rather high profile individual, because of his connections to the Hopkins polo team, and his connections to his former employer and others, and very persistent relatives that really wanted to get to the bottom of what happened to him. So this wasn’t the… It’s just not the kind of case you want dominating the headlines every day.

That’s for sure. And so, yeah, I can remember at the time of how quickly it went to suicide. And then it just kind of fades. One thing I think that’s important is that we don’t have a process in the state of Maryland, to my knowledge, that you have in some other states, where you can have a coroner’s inquest where it takes a different form of inquiry. There may be something like that. I think the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used to have, at any rate, kind of an infant death review process. But sometimes you need a different kind of investigatory process that may allow you to take more time, whatever, but to pursue… Issue subpoenas, et cetera, that might get you fresh information.

Taya Graham: So, just so people understand, how did the medical examiner rule his death in this case?

Jayne Miller: Undetermined.

Taya Graham: Undetermined?

Jayne Miller: Yes. Which is a very important element of this whole situation, because again there’s no finding of, was it an accidental death? Was it suicide? Was it homicide? It’s an undetermined finding.

Taya Graham: It seems that you’re alluding to the idea that perhaps it was in the favor of the police department and for the mayor at the time to perhaps bury some homicides or violent crimes in the undetermined category, is that a fair statement?

Jayne Miller: Well I don’t know if you can call it buried. I wouldn’t use that word. But if you have an undetermined case, that means that something’s got to happen, something’s got to give, somebody’s got to come forward or something has to develop to give you a lead, to give you information. When a medical examiner makes a ruling like that, what they’re depending on the investigation and the investigatory material that’s provided by the police department, in terms of the circumstances of this individual’s… At the time of his disappearance, at the time of his death. So had been a suicide note, clearly a suicide note, we may have gotten that kind of ruling. Had there been evidence of a gunshot obviously, and no gun found, then we would have a homicide ruling. But the fact that this was ruled undetermined means that the medical examiner could not determine the manner of death, because there wasn’t enough information to determine the manner of death.

Stephen Janis: Well, let’s do the Occam’s razor application to the idea that Ray did not fall, where it makes things much more simpler. So one of the things that was interesting when I was talking to the producers of Unsolved Mysteries, they were talking about how that roof itself is extremely fragile. It’s not like a normal roof, right? That you could literally peel it back with your hands. And that when the detectives went out on the roof, they went out flat.

Jayne Miller: That’s right.

Stephen Janis: Because they were scared.

Jayne Miller: Falling through it. Yes, correct. That’s right. That is correct.

Stephen Janis: If Ray doesn’t fall, a lot of things start to make sense, like the things about his flip flops and everything being separate from his body, being on the roof itself. The fact that no one saw him at the hotel. And then you and I went, walked around a little bit, and it would be possible right, to get his body into that second, that concourse without going through the hotel.

Jayne Miller: Oh yeah. Oh yeah. There’s multiple ways you can do that. From the garage, you can do that from the ground floor. I mean, there are multiple ways to get it and through that building. Yes. That’s correct.

Stephen Janis: And it also will explain some of the injuries, the fact that the injuries aren’t consistent with a fall. A lot of things start to make sense when you stop looking up at the top of that building and start looking at the ground floor itself, and both you and I have been contacted by a lot of people. We don’t have any proof of this, but there are some people who believe that Ray was either beaten or brought there. Right? I mean…

Jayne Miller: There’s no question that since the episode aired on Netflix to take on this case, 14 years later, it’s remarkable actually. I’m sure you feel the same way. It’s remarkable how many people…

Stephen Janis: Passionate.

Jayne Miller: Yes. And, first of all, you have people that just have a theory, but we have indeed heard from people who have pieces of information. We have indeed heard from folks who have pieces of information that are pertinent to the time and contemporaneous with the time that have been helpful, and have been worth checking out. But this remains this kind of box of puzzle pieces that are, boy, I’ll tell you, to try to fit them in together.

Taya Graham: So Jayne, would you say that it’s a consistent theme that people believe that it wasn’t a jump, that it wasn’t a fall to his death?

Jayne Miller: I would say that of the people that speculate on theories, of the people that have looked at the geometry that’s required for certain things to happen, angles, et cetera, I would say that yes. That there’s a lot of skepticism that that’s indeed what happened to him.

Stephen Janis: And I mean, I think, like I said before, what that does is that simplifies this case quite a bit, because once you… the hole, itself, the idea that he fell gives that ambiguity, but once you get rid of that, then you just have a body that’s been brutally beaten, and that’s an entirely different case. And I think that’s what you’re talking about in terms of homicide.

Jayne Miller: Right. And well you also do have his stuff up there. But I’ve often wondered, and this is strictly, I’ve often wondered, but it’s provoked by the knowledge we have that when… I thought it was a contractor, when anybody was on that roof, it’s so fragile that they spread out, so they wouldn’t poke through it.

Stephen Janis: Right.

Jayne Miller: And so that raises the question is whether somebody was standing on it and stuck their foot through it, because it’s like being in your attic and you don’t realize that, oh, that’s the insulation, right. There’s nothing there. And so there is that, there are those items that belong to him that weren’t damaged, that are on the top of that roof somewhere near that hole. And so the question is then, I know that detective Bear’s theory about that is that it felt staged.

Taya Graham: Yes.

Stephen Janis: Yeah. I mean, there’s no doubt about that. And once again, the idea that he didn’t fall from anywhere fits that theory, and everything starts to align when you start looking at it from that perspective, and you stop looking up at the building. And someone was talking about how they could have taken his stuff and thrown it up through the hole, and then it looks like it fell there. But of course it didn’t, right? I mean, that was very simple. And I think people should look at the hole itself, the roof. I had some people look at it who were contractors, who said it doesn’t have the… It really is flimsy to say the least, I don’t know, I don’t build roofs, but if it’s incredibly flimsy, it means it would be easy to create a hole.

Or like you said, mistakenly create a hole. But the truth is that the body could… Ray’s body could have been brought in there. He could have been beaten there. You can’t rule it out. [Miryam Moya] analyzes car accidents, and what happens to the body in a car accident. And she’s saying, this is incredibly consistent with someone being either hit by a car or beaten, one way or the other, but not with a fall. She’s adamant about that. And I think that raises some really important questions. That we can get beyond this idea of the fall, that I’ve always thought of as kind of weird, but especially there’s no evidence. And I think that creates this great gap that you’re talking about with a homicide, right? They solve point and shoot murders.

Jayne Miller: This is not a point murder, that’s right.

Stephen Janis: This is not. And whoever did it, let’s say, let’s speculate that someone did do this. They were pretty smart about how they set it up to make it very difficult for our homicide unit to address it.

Jayne Miller: Sure. And well, and any… This is not just the Baltimore homicide unit. I mean, any homicide unit, this is not what they’re built for. This is not how they… We’re not talking about the kind of Scotland Yard type TV show here.

Taya Graham: Right.

Jayne Miller: At all. I mean, they have a case about every day, day and a half consistently in the city of Baltimore, and they’re not built for this kind of case that really may require sorting out very complicated situations that Ray may have been involved in, may have known something. I mean, I know a lot of people believe that, that he must have known something. And we don’t know.

Stephen Janis: Yeah, he was a whistleblower. I get a lot of tweets from people or I get a lot of messages, people saying he was a whistleblower. He stumbled onto something, but of course there’s never anything definitive about it, you know?

Jayne Miller: No, but what we do know, and this comes from his wife, Allison, is that in a few days prior to his disappearance, is that he seemed to be really rattled about something. And we know that.

Stephen Janis: Well, and what you always bring up is that he makes a phone call. And says, I figured it out. Right? You’ve talked about that.

Jayne Miller: That’s the situation that seems to be the information, is that the Sunday before he left the message and yes, the message was, hey, I figured it out.

Taya Graham: Wow.

Stephen Janis: All right. Well, so this is great. I think we are making some progress here.

Taya Graham: Absolutely.

Stephen Janis: We’ve now got the files and Jayne, myself, and Taya are going to review them, and get back and come back. Now just to tell people, if you hear some background noise it’s because of COVID, and we’ve had to record this outside.

Taya Graham: We had to record this outdoors.

Stephen Janis: And so I apologize for the trucks and whatever, but we want to do this. We want to keep reporting on this story. And Jayne, we really appreciate you. Your knowledge is incredible and if anyone’s going to solve it, it’s going to be you.

Taya Graham: Absolutely.

Stephen Janis: We’re just coming along for the ride, basically. It’s okay. That’s okay. I don’t mind being a supporting cast member to you.

Taya Graham: Neither do I.

Stephen Janis: What our next step is, we’re going to present this evidence to the medical examiner’s office and the police, and we’re also going to review the 300 page file that we just got from the police department. And then in two weeks or so, we’ll get back and we’ll update everyone on that. Okay?

Taya Graham: Absolutely. We’ll be back in two weeks.

Stephen Janis: So, Jayne, thanks for joining us. We appreciate it. We’ll see…

Jayne Miller: Fascinating case. Absolutely.

Stephen Janis: All right, we’ll be back.

Taya Graham: Thank you for joining us for The Land of the Unsolved. The Land of the Unsolved is produced for Ace Spectrum Productions. It is edited by my co-host Stephen Janis. If you enjoy this podcast, please consider hitting the support button and donating. Every penny counts. Also, if you’d like to read more of our work in print, Stephen and I have written three books on policing, a all available on Amazon, Why Do We Kill: The Pathology of Murder in Baltimore, You Can’t Stop Murder: Truths About Policing in Baltimore and Beyond, and The Book of Cop: A Testament of Policing That Works. All are available on amazon.com. We’d also like to thank our associate producer, Katherine Concepcion, for her work translating the interview with Myra and for helping to put together a transcript that made this show possible. My name is Taya Graham.

Stephen Janis: My name is Stephen Janis.

Taya Graham: And thank you so much for joining us for The Land of the Unsolved.