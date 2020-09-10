Smoke from climate change-fueled wildfires blocks out California sun

Smoke from climate-change fueled wildfires has blocked out the sun in Northern California’s Bay Area. Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has already experienced “the largest fire season we’ve had in recent recorded history.”

“The challenge we’re facing now is the extreme fire events that we believe are climate-induced,” Newsom said. “I have no patience for climate-change deniers. It’s inconsistent with the reality on the ground, the facts.”

As The Real News has reported, Newsom has approved 36 new fracking wells since lifting California’s moratorium earlier this year.